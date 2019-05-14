Know All About Indian Railways Monthly Season Tickets For First, Second Booking Classes

Indian Railways enables passengers to book monthly, multiple journey tickets for frequent travel on one route. A season ticket is valid for multiple journeys over a particular period of time, such as monthly season tickets (MST). Season train tickets are valid for travel up to 150 kilometres on first- and second-class bookings, according to the Railways' website - indianrail.gov.in. Fares for first class MST or monthly season ticket bookings are four times compared to second class fares. The Railways currently allows only one season ticket per passenger for travelling between two stations. (Also read: IRCTC Summer Special Northern Railway Trains: Routes, Timings, Other Details Here)

Here are 10 things to know about the Indian Railways season tickets (such as MSTs or monthly season tickets):

1. MST routes: the Railways issues season tickets for suburban and non-suburban sections on its network.

2. Fare: While the fares for second class (ordinary) tickets are charged uniformly for all distances, first class season ticket bookings attract four times fares compared to second class. Besides, season tickets for children are issued at half the fare compared to adults.

3. The Railways allows only one monthly season ticket per passenger, and any such additional ticket is treated as invalid, according to the Railways website.

4. Passengers with first class season tickets are not allowed to travel in AC coaches, according to the Railways.

5. The Railways issues a photo identity card to every season ticket holder at a price of one rupee. This identity card comes with a validity period of five years. The identification card contains information such as name, address and age of the passenger. This card is to be produced by the passenger while travelling on a season ticket, according to Indian Railways.

6. The Railways accepts a copy of documents such as PAN card, passport, driving licence, voter identity card and credit card with photograph by a government agency as proof of identity for issue and renewal of season tickets. In such a case, the same document in original is required to be carried by the passenger while taking the journey.

7. Season tickets are valid for travel by passenger trains only, and not reserved coaches and trains, according to the carrier. In the case of Mail, Express or Superfast series of trains, the season tickets are valid only for trains where it is specifically permitted by the Railway Administration.

8. Renewal of MST: A season ticket can be renewed 10 days in advance of the date of expiry.

9. Refund of season ticket: The Railways does not allow refunds against unused or partially used season ticket under any circumstances.

10. Season tickets issued to students are charged at half of the normal season ticket fare applicable to adults, according to Indian Railways.

