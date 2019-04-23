IRCTC E-Ticket: Here Is How You Can Change Railway Boarding Point

IRCTC's online boarding point change is not allowed for I-Ticket.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), under the Ministry of Railways, provides the customers with booked tickets with a option to change the boarding point of train before starting the journey. IRCTC, which is the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, enables users to book train tickets online through its mobile application and website. The booking options include wait-listed, reservation against cancellation (RAC) and confirmed tickets. (Also Read: IRCTC Offers Concession To Select Categories Of Passengers. Here's How To Avail It)

Here's how to change the boarding point of the train on IRCTC ahead of a journey:

A passenger who has booked e-tickets can change his/her boarding station online before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of the train, according to IRCTC's portal, irctc.co.in.

In case a passenger has changed the boarding point he will lose all the rights to board the train from the original boarding point. If found travelling without any proper authority to travel, passenger will have to pay fare with penalty between original boarding point to changed boarding point, according to the IRCTC website.

Boarding point change is allowed only once and boarding station can be changed before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of train, according to IRCTC.

Boarding point change is not allowed if the ticket is seized and boarding point change is not allowed for the PNRs with VIKALP option.

Online boarding point change is not allowed for I-Ticket and boarding point change is not allowed for current booking ticket.

