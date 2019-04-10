NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Offers Concession To Select Categories Of Passengers. Here's How To Avail It

The concession on the train ticket fares for persons with disabilities is offered under the 'Divyaang quota'.

Services | | Updated: April 10, 2019 17:08 IST
Indian Railways offersconcessions on ticket prices to select categories of passengers.


Indian Railways offers concessions on ticket prices to select categories of passengers. These include senior citizens, journalists, students and patients. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, allows only senior citizens, journalists and persons with disabilities to book concessional tickets through its website - irctc.co.in. Other eligible individuals can avail the concession by booking the tickets from the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at the railway stations, according to Indian Railways' website - indianrail.gov.in. 

How to avail concession on train tickets on online bookings through IRCTC:

Step 1: The user is required to log into the IRCTC portal.

o2d55bjo

Step 2: Once logged in, the user may proceed by entering the journey details and selecting the "Divyaang or Journalist Concession" option.

Step 3: The user is then required to confirm the booking condition by clicking on the "OK" button from the pop-up window.

Step 4: On the next page, the user is required to select the train and click on the "Check availability and Fare" button to access information on its availability. 

e0crln98


Step 5: The user may proceed by clicking on the "Book Now" option to continue.

Step 6: After this step, the user is asked to enter personal details such as name and age along with the type of concession as given on the ID-proof provided by the Railways.

cr7s2hn

Step 7: The user may continue by clicking on the 'Continue Booking' button after filling in the required details.

rbc5tv0g

Step 8: Once this is done, the entered details are verified from the Railways database. After verification of the details, the user is directed to the "review booking page". Here the user is asked to check the details for correctness and continue.

sb04r4jg

Step 9: Once this is done, the user can select the payment gateway of his or her choice for making the payment. After the payment goes through, the payment "Booking Confirmation Page" is displayed.



