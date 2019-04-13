IRCTC Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) Filing: Conditions Under Which Refund Is Granted

TDR filing is meant for the people who did not travel by train they booked the ticket.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the e-ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, offers passengers the facility of filing a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) for cancellation of e-tickets. TDR is meant for people who do not undertake a train journey despite having a booked ticket and want to apply for a refund, according to IRCTC's official website -irctc.co.in. TDR shall be filed within the time limits prescribed under railway rules for obtaining refund. It can be processed only if the customer was not able to perform the journey due to any of the reasons mentioned by the Indian Railways.

Given below are the TDR filing reasons and refund eligibility as mentioned by IRCTC:

TDR filing Reason Refund eligibility as per railway refund rules Train Cancelled Refund will be process automatically Train Late More Than Three Hours and Passenger Not Travelled. TDR shall be filed before the actual departure of the 2 train for availing full refund Difference Of Fare In Case proper Coach Not Attached and passenger has to travel in lower class TDR shall be filed within two days of the date of issue of the certificate (excluding the day of issue of the certificate) and the original certificate (GC/EFT) issued by the ticket checking staff is to be sent through post to IRCTC. AC Failure TDR shall be filed within twenty hours of actual arrival of the train at passenger's destination and the original certificate (GC/EFT) issued by the ticket checking staff is to be sent through post to IRCTC. Excess fare Charged BY TTE TDR shall be filed upto seventy two hours of actual arrival of the train at passenger's destination and the original certificate (GC/EFT) issued by the ticket checking staff is to be sent through post to IRCTC Party Partially Travelled TDR shall be filed upto seventy two hours of actual arrival of the train at passenger's destination and the original certificate (GC/EFT) issued by the ticket checking staff is to be sent through post to IRCTC. Passenger Not Travelled No refund of fare shall be admissible on the ticket having confirmed reservation in case ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. No refund of fare shall be admissible on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online upto thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train Train Diverted And Passenger Not Travelled TDR shall be filed upto seventy two hours of schedule departure of the train at passenger's Boarding station Train Diverted And Train Not Touching Boarding Station. TDR shall be filed upto seventy two hours of 10 schedule departure of the train at passenger's Boarding Station. Train Diverted And Train Not Touching Destination Station TDR shall be filed upto seventy two hours of schedule departure of the train at passenger's . Boarding station. Passenger Not Travelled Due To Ticket In RAC After Chart Preparation No refund of fare shall be admissible on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online upto thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. Train Terminated Short Of Destination TDR shall be filed upto seventy two hours of schedule arrival of the train at passenger's destination and the original certificate (GC/EFT) issued by the ticket checking staff is to be sent through post to IRCTC. Party partially confirmed/waitlisted and Waitlisted Passengers Did Not TDR shall be filed upto seventy two hours of actual arrival of the train at passenger's destination and the original certificate (GC/EFT) issued by the ticket checking staff is to be sent through post to IRCTC. Party Partially Confirmed/Waitlisted And All Passengers Did Not Travel. No refund shall be granted on reserved/RAC/waitlisted ticket if TDR filed after thirty minutes before scheduled departure of the train Party Could Not Cancel Because Chart Prepared At Originating Or Previous Remote Location No refund of fare shall be admissible on the ticket having confirmed reservation in case ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train No refund of fare shall be admissible on RAC e- tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online upto thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train Change in reservation status from Confirmed To Waitlisted/Part listed/ RAC after chart preparation No refund shall be granted on RAC ticket or waitlisted ticket after thirty minutes before thescheduled departure of the train

After submitting TDR online, passengers can also track status of the refund case through tracking service provided by IRCTC.

