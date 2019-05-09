Northern Railway Summer Special Trains: Routes, Timings, Other Details Here

Tickets for special trains can be booked online from IRCTC website.

Indian Railways' northern division Northern Railway has started special trains to clear rush during the summer season, Northern Railway said in a notification. The Northern Railways is running Express, AC Express and Garib Rath Express category special trains for clearing the summer rush. Northern Railway has started five special trains and tickets to these trains can be booked from IRCTC website or from railway reservation centres. Special trains have been started on Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, New Delhi-Barauni, Jammu Tawi-Udaipur and Anand Vihar-Chhapra routes, the notification added.

Here are details of routes, timings, train running schedule and train number of special trains being operated by Northern Railways:

Chandigarh-Gorakhpur Special Train

Train number 04924 departs from Chandigarh at 11:15 pm on every Thursday and reaches Gorakhpur at 5:30 pm on the next day. The train stops at Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti. On return journey the trains departs from Gorakhpur on every Friday at 10:10 pm and reaches Chandigarh at 2:25 pm on the next day.

New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi AC Special Train

Train number 04404 New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi AC Special Train departs from New Delhi railway station on every Tuesday and Friday at 7:25 pm and reaches Barauni Junction at 7:45 pm on the next day. On return journey, the train departs from Barauni at 9:35 pm on every Wednesday and Saturday and reaches New Delhi at 10:10 pm on the next day. The train stops at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Sewan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzzafarpur and Samastipur.

Delhi-Barauni-Delhi AC Special Train

Train number 04024 Delhi-Barauni-Delhi AC Special Train departs from Old Delhi Railway Station on every Monday and Thursday at 11:15 am and reaches Barauni in Bihar at 9:30 am on the next day. On return journey, the train departs from Barauni at 12:00 pm on every Tuesday and Friday and reaches Delhi at 12:40 pm. The train stops at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Sewan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzzafarpur and Samastipur.

Jammu Tawi-Udaipur Garib Rath Express Weekly Special train

Train number 04972 Jammu Tawi-Udaipur Garib Rath Express Weekly Special train departs from Jammu Tawi on every Thursday at 9:30 am and reaches Udaipur at 9:20 am on the next day. On return journey, the train departs from Udaipur on every Friday at 1:50 pm and reaches Jammu Tawi at 3:20 pm on the next day. The train stops at Pathankot Cantt., Jalandhar Cantt., Ludhiana, Dhuri, Jakhal, Hissar, Bhiwani, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Bandikui, Dausa, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Madar, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chanderia, Bechhiwara, Mavli and Ranapratapnagar.

Anand Vihar-Chhapra Special Train

Train number 04036 Anand Vihar-Chhapra Special Train departs from Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station in Delhi on every Tuesday at 10:50 pm and reaches Chhapra at 7:30 pm on the next day. On return, the train departs from Chhapra on every Wednesday at 11:30 pm and reaches Anand Vihar at 8:30 pm on the next day. The train stops at Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur Cantt, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur and Siwan.

