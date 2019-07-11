IRCTC Tourism Offers Tour To Singapore, Malaysia: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 per person. The five-night and six-day trip will cover destinations such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, scheduled to start from Mumbai on October 30, 2019, will be on Malindo Air flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

Luxurious hotels, delectable cuisine, great shopping and traditional colourful festivals celebrated throughout the year, make these places best for tourism. Explore the rich culture and beauty of travel gems of world - Singapore and Malaysia. For details https://t.co/6gllGWh5sxpic.twitter.com/9mFqDIOEMI — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 9, 2019

IRCTC Tourism's Singapore and Malaysia tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Mesmerising Singapore & Malaysia Ex Mumbai Destination Covered Singapore & Malaysia Travelling Mode By Malindo Air Frequency 30.10.19 to 05.11.19 Available Seats 35 Hotel Name Singapore : IBIS MC Pherson/ IBIS Novena/ Aqueen Lavender/ Aqueen Jalan Besar or similar Kuala Lumpur : IBIS style F & B Park/ Hotel Pearl International/ Ancasa Hotel & Spa or similar

(Source: irctctourism.com)



1. The tariff for IRCTC tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, individuals need to pay Rs. 79,990.

Occupancy Prices (per person) Single occupancy Rs. 94,290 Double occupancy Rs. 79,990 Triple occupancy Rs. 79,990 Child (02-11 years) with bed Rs. 67,490 Child (02-11 years) without bed Rs. 61,490 Infant (0- 2 years) Rs. 24,090

2. The journey from Mumbai to Kuala Lumpur will be via economy class of Malindo Air.

Flight Date Sector Departure Arrival OD 216 30.10.19 BOM-KUL 23:15 Hrs 07:10 Hrs +1 OD 803 02.11.19 KUL-SIN 10:30 Hrs 11:30 Hrs OD 808 05.11.19 SIN-KUL 17:00 Hrs 18:05 Hrs OD 215 05.11.19 KUL-BOM 19:25 Hrs 22:20 Hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels, visa charges, breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.

4. The tour will cover destinations such as the Petronas Twin Tower, the Batu Caves, Singapore Flyer and Sentosa Island, among others.

5. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person. The tour will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam.

