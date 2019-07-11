NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers Tour To Singapore, Malaysia: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism's package includes air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels, visa charges, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Services | | Updated: July 11, 2019 19:44 IST
IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 per person. The five-night and six-day trip will cover destinations such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, scheduled to start from Mumbai on October 30, 2019, will be on Malindo Air flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Singapore and Malaysia tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameMesmerising Singapore & Malaysia Ex Mumbai
Destination CoveredSingapore & Malaysia
Travelling ModeBy Malindo Air
Frequency30.10.19 to 05.11.19
Available Seats35
Hotel NameSingapore : IBIS MC Pherson/ IBIS Novena/ Aqueen Lavender/ Aqueen Jalan Besar or similar
Kuala Lumpur : IBIS style F & B Park/ Hotel Pearl International/ Ancasa Hotel & Spa or similar

(Source: irctctourism.com)
 

1. The tariff for IRCTC tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, individuals need to pay Rs. 79,990.

OccupancyPrices (per person)
Single occupancyRs. 94,290
Double occupancyRs. 79,990
Triple occupancyRs. 79,990
Child (02-11 years) with bedRs. 67,490
Child (02-11 years) without bedRs. 61,490
Infant (0- 2 years)Rs. 24,090

2. The journey from Mumbai to Kuala Lumpur will be via economy class of Malindo Air.

FlightDateSectorDepartureArrival
OD 21630.10.19BOM-KUL23:15 Hrs07:10 Hrs +1
OD 80302.11.19KUL-SIN10:30 Hrs11:30 Hrs
OD 80805.11.19SIN-KUL17:00 Hrs18:05 Hrs
OD 21505.11.19KUL-BOM19:25 Hrs22:20 Hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels, visa charges, breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.

4. The tour will cover destinations such as the Petronas Twin Tower, the Batu Caves, Singapore Flyer and Sentosa Island, among others.

5. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person. The tour will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam.



