IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands, Details Here

The journey from Hyderabad to Port Blair will be via IndiGo airlines.

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Andaman and Nicobar Islands starting from Rs 30,433. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Port Blair, Havelock Island and Ross & North Bay Island, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Hyderabad, will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on September 6, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC Tourism's package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 30,433.

Class Tariffs Single occupancy per person Rs. 45,500 Double occupancy per person Rs. 31,556 Triple occupancy per person Rs. 30,433 Child with bed (5-11 years) Rs. 30,433 Child without bed (5-11 years) Rs. 26,124

2. The journey from Hyderabad to Port Blair will be via IndiGo airlines.

Date Sector Departure Arrival 06.09.2019 HYD - IXZ 09:40 hrs 12:30 hrs 11.09.2019 IXZ - HYD 12:55 hrs 15:30 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets (Hyderabad - Port Blair - Hyderabad), accommodation in deluxe hotels, breakfast, dinner and travel insurance according to IRCTC Tourism.

4. However, meals on flight, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips to drivers, guides or any kind of room services are not a part of the package.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of three nights and four days to Goa starting from Rs. 17,700 per person.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.