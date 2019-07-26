IRCTC Tourism Offers 4-Day Tour To Goa: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of three nights and four days to Goa starting from Rs. 17,700 per person. The tour will begin from Indore on September 7, said IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The journey from Indore to Goa will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism offers 5-day Kerala tour)
#Goa, the land blessed with splendid scenic beauty, golden beaches, beautiful rivers and lakes and architectural splendours is undoubtedly a "Tourist's Paradise". The state is home to both beautiful temples and magnificent churches. pic.twitter.com/VjLL3QqgAi— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 24, 2019
IRCTC Tourism's Goa tour package details:
|Package Details
|Package Name
|Magical Goa Ex-Bhopal
|Destination Covered
|Goa
|Travelling Mode
|Flight
|Station/Departure Time
|Indore Airport/10:50 hrs
|Class
|Comfort
|Frequency
|07.09.2019
|Meal Plan
|Breakfast and Dinner
|Hotel Name
|Paradise Village or Similar
(Source: irctctourism.com)
Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:
1. The tariff for the tour package varies according to occupancy chosen by the passenger. Under triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 17,700, noted IRCTC Tourism's portal.
|Occupancy
|Tariffs
|Adult on single share
|Rs. 22,400
|Adult on twin share
|Rs. 17,900
|Adult on triple share
|Rs. 17,700
|Child with extra bed (5-11 years)
|Rs. 16,000
|Child without extra bed (2-11 years)
|Rs. 15,300
2. The journey from Indore to Goa will be via IndiGo airlines.
|Date
|From - To
|Dept Time
|Arrival Time
|07.09.2019
|Indore - Goa
|10:30 hrs
|12:40 hrs
|10.09.2019
|Goa - Indore
|13:00 hrs
|14:50 hrs
3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in deluxe hotels, breakfast and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.
4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips to drivers, guides or any kind of room services are not a part of the package.
5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Bhutan starting from Rs. 40,700 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Thimphu, Paro and Punakha.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.