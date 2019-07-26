NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Tourism Offers 4-Day Tour To Goa: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism's package includes air tickets, accommodation in deluxe hotels and breakfast and dinner

Services | | Updated: July 26, 2019 08:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Tourism Offers 4-Day Tour To Goa: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism's package will begin from Indore on September 7


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of three nights and four days to Goa starting from Rs. 17,700 per person. The tour will begin from Indore on September 7, said IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The journey from Indore to Goa will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism offers 5-day Kerala tour)

IRCTC Tourism's Goa tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameMagical Goa Ex-Bhopal
Destination CoveredGoa
Travelling ModeFlight
Station/Departure TimeIndore Airport/10:50 hrs
ClassComfort
Frequency07.09.2019
Meal PlanBreakfast and Dinner
Hotel NameParadise Village or Similar

(Source: irctctourism.com)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package varies according to occupancy chosen by the passenger. Under triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 17,700, noted IRCTC Tourism's portal.

OccupancyTariffs
Adult on single shareRs. 22,400
Adult on twin shareRs. 17,900
Adult on triple shareRs. 17,700
Child with extra bed (5-11 years)Rs. 16,000
Child without extra bed (2-11 years)Rs. 15,300

2. The journey from Indore to Goa will be via IndiGo airlines.

DateFrom - ToDept TimeArrival Time
07.09.2019Indore - Goa10:30 hrs12:40 hrs
10.09.2019Goa - Indore13:00 hrs14:50 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in deluxe hotels, breakfast and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips to drivers, guides or any kind of room services are not a part of the package.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Bhutan starting from Rs. 40,700 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Thimphu, Paro and Punakha.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTC tour bookingIRCTC tour packageIRCTC tourism

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
NaliniKarnatakaAzam KhanArpita ChaudharySachin TendulkarMandira BediPAN CardPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveWhatsAppBMW X7BMW 7 Series

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top