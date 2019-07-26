IRCTC Tourism Offers 4-Day Tour To Goa: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism's package will begin from Indore on September 7

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package of three nights and four days to Goa starting from Rs. 17,700 per person. The tour will begin from Indore on September 7, said IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The journey from Indore to Goa will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism offers 5-day Kerala tour)

#Goa, the land blessed with splendid scenic beauty, golden beaches, beautiful rivers and lakes and architectural splendours is undoubtedly a "Tourist's Paradise". The state is home to both beautiful temples and magnificent churches. pic.twitter.com/VjLL3QqgAi — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 24, 2019

IRCTC Tourism's Goa tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Magical Goa Ex-Bhopal Destination Covered Goa Travelling Mode Flight Station/Departure Time Indore Airport/10:50 hrs Class Comfort Frequency 07.09.2019 Meal Plan Breakfast and Dinner Hotel Name Paradise Village or Similar

(Source: irctctourism.com)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for the tour package varies according to occupancy chosen by the passenger. Under triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 17,700, noted IRCTC Tourism's portal.

Occupancy Tariffs Adult on single share Rs. 22,400 Adult on twin share Rs. 17,900 Adult on triple share Rs. 17,700 Child with extra bed (5-11 years) Rs. 16,000 Child without extra bed (2-11 years) Rs. 15,300

2. The journey from Indore to Goa will be via IndiGo airlines.

Date From - To Dept Time Arrival Time 07.09.2019 Indore - Goa 10:30 hrs 12:40 hrs 10.09.2019 Goa - Indore 13:00 hrs 14:50 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in deluxe hotels, breakfast and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips to drivers, guides or any kind of room services are not a part of the package.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Bhutan starting from Rs. 40,700 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Thimphu, Paro and Punakha.

