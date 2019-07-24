All You Need To Know About Ticket Concessions Offered By Indian Railways

Train ticket concession: 50% concession is offered to female senior citizens in all classes.

Indian Railways offers concessions on train tickets to specific set of passengers which includes persons with disabilities, students, war widows, senior citizens, farmers, artists and sports persons among others. Indian Railways concession rules are not granted for any journey the cost of which is borne by the central or state government, Indian Railways said. Passengers have to mention the type of concession they want to avail while booking train ticket on the IRCTC web portal irctc.co.in or at Railways reservation centre. (Also Read: IRCTC RAC, Waitlisted Ticket Booking Rules You Need To Know)

IRCTC Train Ticket Concession: Here are details of concession being offered by Indian Railways to different categories of persons:

S.No CATEGORY OF PERSONS PERCENTAGE ELEMENT OF CONCESSION I Disabled passengers 1 Orthopaedically Handicapped/ Paraplegic persons alongwith an escort (cannot travel without escort) traveling for any purpose -- 75% in 2nd class, SL, 1st class, 3AC, AC chair car



-- 50% in 1AC and 2 AC



-- 25% in 3AC & AC Chair Car of Rajdhani/Shatabdi trains



-- 50% in MST & QST



-- One escort is also eligible for same element of concession 2 Blind persons traveling alone or with an escort for any purpose 3 Mentally retarded persons traveling with an escort for any purpose 4 Deaf & Dumb persons (both afflictions together in the same person) traveling alone or with an escort for any purpose. -- 50% in 2nd class, SL, 1st class

-- 50% in MST & QST

-- One escort is also eligible for same element of concession II Patients 5 Cancer patients traveling alone or with an escort for treatment/periodic check-up. -- 75% in 2nd class, 1st class, AC chair car



-- 100% in SL & 3AC



-- 50% in 1AC & 2AC



-- One escort eligible for same element of concession(except in SL and 3AC where escort gets 75%) 6 Thalassemia patients traveling alone or with an escort for treatment/periodic check-up -- 75% in 2nd class, SL, 1st class, 3AC, AC chair car



-- 50% in 1AC & 2AC



-- One escort is also eligible for same element of concession 7 Heart patients traveling alone or with an escort for heart surgery 8 Kidney patients traveling alone or with an escort for kidney transplant Operation/Dialysis 9 Haemophilia Patients - severe & moderate form of disease - traveling alone or with an escort for treatment/periodical check up. -- 75% in 2nd class, SL, 1st class, 3AC, AC chair car



-- One escort is also eligible for same element of concession 10 T.B./Lupas Valgaris patients traveling alone or with an escort for treatment/periodic check-up -- 75% in 2nd class, SL, 1st class



-- One escort is also eligible for same element of concession 11 Non-infectious Leprosy patients - for treatment/periodic checkup. 12 AIDS patients - for treatment/check-up at nominated ART Centres -- 50% in 2nd class



-- 50% in MST & QST



-- One escort is also eligible for same element of concession 13 Ostomy patients - traveling for any purpose. 14 Patients suffering from Aplastic Anaemia travelling for treatment/periodical check-up to recognized hospitals by Mail/Express Trains. -- 50% in basic fares of SL, AC-2-tier, 3AC, AC chair car classes.



15 Patients suffering from Sickle Cell Anaemia travelling for treatment/periodical check-up to recognized hospitals by Mail/Express Trains. -- 50% in basic fares of SL, AC-2-tier, 3AC, AC chair car classes.



III Senior Citizens 16 Men - 60 years and above



Women - 58 years and above



- traveling for any purpose. -- 40% in all classes



-- 50% in all classes



-- Also in Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/ Duronto trains IV Awardees 17 Recipients of Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Indian Police Award for Meritorious services, after the age of 60 - traveling for any purpose. -- 50% for men



-- 60% for women



-- In all classes and Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi trains also 18 Shram Awardees - Industrial Workers awarded the Prime Minister's Shram Award for Productivity and Innovation - traveling for any purpose. -- 75% in 2nd and SL class 19 National Awardee Teachers - honoured with National Award by the President of India for exemplary service in the field of education - traveling for any purpose. -- 50% in 2nd and SL class 20 Either of parents accompanying the Child Recipients of National Bravery Award - traveling for any purpose. -- 50% in 2nd and SL class V War Widows 21 War Widows - traveling for any purpose. -- 75% in 2nd and SL class 22 Widows of Policemen and Paramilitary personnel killed in action against Terrorists and Extremists - traveling for any purpose. -- 75% in 2nd and SL class 23 Widows of I.P.K.F. Personnel killed in action in Sri Lanka - traveling for any purpose. -- 75% in 2nd and SL class 24 Widows of defence personnel killed in action against terrorists & extremists Extremists - traveling for any purpose. -- 75% in 2nd and SL class 25 Widows of Martyrs of Operation Vijay in Kargil in 1999 traveling for any purpose. -- 75% in 2nd and SL class VI Students 26 Students going to hometown and educational tours : -



-- General Category -





-- SC/ST Category -





-- Girls upto Graduation and boys upto 12th standard (including students of Madrasa) between home & school (MST)



-- 50% in 2nd and SL class

-- 50% in MST and QST



-- 75% in 2nd and SL class

-- 75% in MST and QST



-- Free second class MST 27 Students of Govt. schools in rural areas - for study tour - once a year. -- 75% in 2nd class 28 Entrance exam - Girls of Govt. schools in rural areas for national level for medical, engineering, etc. entrance exam -- 75% in 2nd class 29 Concession to students appearing in main written examination conducted by UPSC & Central Staff Selection Commissions. -- 50% in 2nd class 30 Foreign students studying in India - traveling to attend camps/seminars organised by Govt. of India and also visit to places of historical & other importance during vacations. -- 50% in 2nd and SL class 31 Research scholars upto the age of 35 years - for journeys in connection with research work. -- 50% in 2nd and SL class 32 Students and non-students participating in Work Camps -- 25% in 2nd and SL class 33 Cadets and Marine Engineers apprentices undergoing Navigational/ Engineering training for Mercantile Marine - for travel between home and training ship. -- 50% in 2nd and SL class VII Youths 34 Youths attending National Integration Camps of :-



(a) National Youth Project



(b) Manav Uththan Sewa Sami ti



-- 50% in 2nd and SL class



-- 40% in 2nd and SL class< 35 Unemployed youths :



(i) To attend interview for job in Public Sector Organisations (i.e. Central/ State Govt offices, Statutory Bodies, Municipal Corporation, Govt Under-taking, University or Public Sector Body.)



(ii) To attend interviews for jobs in Central & State Govt.



-- 50% in 2nd and SL class



-- 100% in 2nd class

-- 50% in SL class 36 Bharat Scouts & Guides - for scouting duty. -- 50% in 2nd and SL class VIII Kisans 37 Kisans and Industrial Labourers - for visit to agricultural/industrial exhibitions. -- 25% in 2nd and SL class 38 Kisans traveling by Govt. sponsored Special trains. -- 33% in 2nd and SL class 39 Kisans & Milk Producers - visit to National level Institutes for learning/raining better farming/ dairy -- 50% in 2nd and SL class 40 Delegates for attending Annual Conferences of :

(i) Bharat Krishak Samaj and

(ii) Sarvodaya Samaj, Wardha. -- 50% in 2nd and SL class IX Artists and Sports Persons 41 Artistes - for performance. -- 75% in 2nd class, SL class



-- 50% in 1st & AC chair car, 3AC, 2AC



-- 50% in of Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi AC Chair car, 3AC & 2AC trains 42 Film Technicians - Travelling for film production related work -- 75% in SL class



-- 50% in 1st & AC chair car, 3AC, 2AC



-- Including Rajdhani/Shatabdi 43 Sportsmen participating in :

(i) All India and State tournaments





(ii) National tournaments

-- 75% in 2nd and SL class

-- 50% in 1st class



-- 75% in 2nd, SL class

-- 50% in 1st class 44 Persons taking part in Mountaineering Expeditions organised by IMF -- 75% in 2nd and SL class

-- 50% in 1st class 45 Press Correspondents accredited to Headquarters of Central & State Governments/Union Territories/ Districts - for press work.



Spouse/Companion/Dependent children (upto 18 yrs) -- 50% in all classes and in all inclusive fares of Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi trains.



-- 50% concession twice every financial year. X Medical Professionals 46 Doctors Allopathic - traveling for any purpose. -- 10% in all classes and Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi trains 47 Nurses & Midwives - for leave and duty. -- 25% in 2nd and SL class XI Others (Conference, Camps, Tours etc) 48 Delegates for attending Annual Conferences certain All India bodies of social/cultural/educational importance. -- 25% in 2nd and SL class 49 Bharat Sewa Dal, Bangalore - for attending camps/meetings/rallies/ trekking programmes. -- 25% in 2nd and SL class 50 Volunteers of Service Civil International - for social service. -- 25% in 2nd and SL class 51 Teachers of Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools - for educational tours. -- 25% in 2nd and SL class 52 Members of St. John Ambulance Brigade and Relief Welfare Ambulance Corps, Calcutta - for ambulance camps/ competitions. -- 25% in 2nd and SL class XII Izzat MST 53 Izzat MST to persons with monthly income not exceeding 1500/-, working in unorganised sectors - for journeys upto maximum 100 Kms. -- Rs. 25/- Source: indianrail.gov.in

Here are rules for availing concession for travelling in Indian Railways:

