IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Bhutan Tour: Fares, Itinerary Details Here

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Bhutan starting from Rs. 40,700 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Thimphu, Paro and Punakha, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of Druk Air, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on September 20, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Bhutan tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Aloukik Bhutan Destination Covered Thimphu, Paro, Punakha Duration 5 Nights/6 Days Traveling Mode By Air (From Delhi) Station/Departure Time Delhi airport at 10:05HRS Class Comfort Tour Date 20.09.19 Meal Plan MAP Hotel 3 star Category

( Source: irctctourism.com)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, individuals need to pay Rs. 40,700.

Occupancy Prices (Per Person) Single occupancy Rs 50,800 Double occupancy Rs 45,999 Triple occupancy Rs 40,700 Child(2-11 years) with bed Rs 31,000 Child (2-11 years) without bed Rs 28,500

2. The journey from Delhi to Paro will be via economy class of Druk Air.

Flight No. From-To Dept. Time Arr. Time KB 201 (Onward) Delhi-Paro 10:05 Hrs 12:55 Hrs KB 204 (Return) Paro-Delhi 07:40 Hrs 10:55 Hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels, breakfast and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 70 years.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips to drivers, guides or any kind of room services etc are not a part of the package.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism also is offering a six-day tour package to Delhi, Agra and Jaipur starting from Rs. 25,010 per person.

