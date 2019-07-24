NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Bhutan Tour: Fares, Itinerary Details Here

IRCTC Tourism package includes air tickets, breakfast and dinner and accommodation in three-star hotels

Services | | Updated: July 24, 2019 21:07 IST
IRCTC Tourism package: The tour offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 70 years


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Bhutan starting from Rs. 40,700 per person. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Thimphu, Paro and Punakha, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Delhi, will be via economy class of Druk Air, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on September 20, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Bhutan tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameAloukik Bhutan
Destination CoveredThimphu, Paro, Punakha
Duration5 Nights/6 Days
Traveling ModeBy Air (From Delhi)
Station/Departure TimeDelhi airport at 10:05HRS
ClassComfort
Tour Date20.09.19
Meal PlanMAP
Hotel3 star Category

(Source: irctctourism.com)

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, individuals need to pay Rs. 40,700.

OccupancyPrices (Per Person)
Single occupancyRs 50,800
Double occupancyRs 45,999
Triple occupancyRs 40,700
Child(2-11 years) with bedRs 31,000
Child (2-11 years) without bedRs 28,500

2. The journey from Delhi to Paro will be via economy class of Druk Air.

Flight No.From-ToDept. TimeArr. Time
KB 201 (Onward)Delhi-Paro10:05 Hrs12:55 Hrs
KB 204 (Return)Paro-Delhi07:40 Hrs10:55 Hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels, breakfast and dinner, according to IRCTC Tourism. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 70 years.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips to drivers, guides or any kind of room services etc are not a part of the package.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism also is offering a six-day tour package to Delhi, Agra and Jaipur starting from Rs. 25,010 per person.



