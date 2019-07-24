IRCTC Majestic Tourist Train: Features, Fare And Package Details

Majestic Tourist train train offers package of 5 days and 4 nights, according to IRCTC.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC, under the Ministry of Railways, has launched 'Majestic Tourist Train'- a train equipped with state-of-the-art-amenities. This train provides two tour packages, covering destinations in Rajasthan such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Mandawa, among others at a starting all-inclusive price of $210 per person/per night. The train offers package of 5 days and 4 nights. The departure date of 'Majestic Rajasthan' package (exclusive of Taj Mahal) are November 25, December 23, January 20, February 17, March 23 and April 9. The tour package dates of 'Majestic Rajasthan with Taj Mahal' are September 30, October 14, December 9, January 6, February 3 and March 9.

Here are 10 things to know about IRCTC' Majestic Tourist Train:

1. The train tours provide on train accommodation, international meals, sight-seeing with entrance fees, according to the official website of Majestic Tourist Train - majestictouristtrains.com.

2. Features of the train include - safety lockers for all guests, separate sitting area in second AC compartments, 2 restaurants, 1 kitchen, hot and cold running water in bathrooms and washrooms, shower cubicles etc.

3. In first AC, there are four sharing compartments, with bunk beds. Each compartment has a lockable sliding door for privacy of the occupants. Each compartment has one electronic safety locker for each guest.

4. Similar to first AC, there are double sharing compartments with one bunk bed in first AC coupe. Each compartment has sliding door for privacy of the occupants. Each compartment has one electronic safety locker for each guest.

5. Second AC coaches are also similar to First AC. However, there are no doors for privacy. Each four berth section has two bunk beds. There is a separate sitting area in each Second AC coach.

6. The train has two restaurants each having a capacity to seat 64 guests.

7. The menus feature Indian as well as international dishes and the menus can be structured according to the guests' needs for group tours.

8. There are two toilets in each coach, one at each end of the coach. The toilets are of latest vacuum based technology.

9. There are two shower cubicles in each coach, one at each end of the coach. The shower cubicles have running hot and water supply.

10. A mini-library has been provided in one of the second AC coach. Foot Massagers have also been provided on the train for the guests to relax and unwind.

