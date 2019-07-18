IRCTC Tourism's Russia Tour: Package Cost, Itinerary, Other Details Here

IRCTC Tourism: The package includes visit to Red Square in Moscow among other places.

Indian Railway Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) tourism arm - IRCTC Tourism - is offering a five nights and six days tour package to Russia. Named as 'Majestic Russia' tour package by IRCTC Tourism, the package includes stay at four star hotels in Russia, return air fares, visa fee, meals, travel insurance and visit to popular tourist destinations in Moscow and St. Petersburg, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website irctctourism.com. The tour will begin from Mumbai on August 26 and travellers will be flown to Moscow on an an Air Arabia flight. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Tour To Singapore, Malaysia: Fares And Other Details)

IRCTC Tourism: Here are details of cost, itinerary and accommodation applicable to IRCTC Tourism's Majestic Russia tour package:

The cost of IRCTC Tourism's Majestic Russia tour package is Rs 1,12,990 per person on single occupancy basis, Rs 1,08,990 on double occupancy basis, on triple occupancy basis the cost of the package is Rs 1,04,990, according to IRCTC Tourism's website. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 11-Day Tour To China, Hong Kong, Macau: Fares And Other Details)

Cost of a child for the Russia tour package between age of 2-11 years with bed is Rs 81,990 and Rs 77,990 for a child without bed, IRCTC Tourism added. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Tour Package Itinerary, Cost, Hotels Here)

Here is the itinerary of the IRCTC Tourism's Majestic Russia Tour Package:

Day Destination Itinerary Day 01

26.08.19 Mumbai-Moscow Departure by Flight No. G9-407/G9 955 arrival at Moscow at 13.20 hrs. Transfer to Hotel. Packed lunch to be served in coach. Check in to Hotel. Evening visit Russian Circus. Dinner & Over night stay at Hotel in Moscow. Day 02

27.08.19 Moscow-St. Petersburg Early breakfast at Hotel. Panoramic city tour of Lenin's Tomb (outside), St. Basil's Cathedral (outside), Red Square, Sparrow hills, Moscow State University, Victory park. Packed Lunch. Drop at Railway Station for transfer to St. Petersburg by SAPSAN train. Upon arrival , transfer to Hotel & check in. Dinner at Indian Restaurant & Over night stay in Hotel at St. Petersburg. Day 03

28.08.19 St. Petersburg Breakfast at Hotel. City tour: State Hermitage Museum (inside), the Admiralty (outside), St. Isaac's Cathedral (outside), Fine Arts Square, Church of Resurrection on Spilled Blood, Smolny Cathedral, Bronze Horseman Lunch at Indian Restaurant Peter and Paul Fortress (inside) Dinner at Indian Restaurant. Overnight stay at Hotel at St. Petersburg. Day 04

29.08.19 St. Petersburg Breakfast at Hotel. Visit Petroff Palace. Lunch at Indian Restaurant. Evening free for leisure. Pick up for dinner at Indian Restaurant & Over night stay at Hotel at St. Petersburg. Day 05

30.08.19 St. Petersburg -Moscow Breakfast at Hotel. Transfer by SAPSAN to Moscow. Visit, Lunch at Indian Restaurant & Arbat Street. With Gala Dinner at Indian Restaurant with Belly Dance with free flow of Vodka & Beer. Overnight stay at Hotel at Moscow. Day 06

31.08.19 Moscow-Mumbai Breakfast at Hotel. Checkout from Hotel, Transfer to airport for onward flight. Departure from Moscow to Mumbai by flight no.G9- 956/ G9 406 at 14.15 hrs. Source: irctctourism.com

IRCTC Tourism's Russia tour package: Below are the flight details:

Date Flight Sector Departure Arrival 26.08.2019 G9 407 BOM-SHJ 04:55 Hrs 06:20 Hrs G9 955 SHJ-DME 09:10 Hrs 13:20 Hrs 31.08.2019 G9 956 DME-SHJ 14:10 Hrs 20:10 Hrs G9 406 SHJ-BOM 23:45 Hrs 04:15 Hrs source: irctctourism.com

The package includes train tickets from Moscow to St. Petersburg, sightseeing in Moscow which include visit to Russian Circus, Moscow City Tour- Lenin's Tomb (outside), St. Basil's Cathedral (outside), Red Square, Sparrow Hills, Moscow State University, Victory Park, Kremlin(Inside), Arbat Street and Gala Dinner with Belly Dance, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website. (Also Read:IRCTC Tourism To Operate 6-Day Tour To Singapore, Malaysia From Rs. 76,000 Per Person)

In St. Petersburg the travellers will be taken for a City Tour- State Hermitage Museum (inside), The Admiralty (outside), St. Isaac's Cathedral (outside), Fine art Square, Church of Resurrection on spilled Blood, Smolny Cathedral, Bronze Horseman, Peter & Paul Fortress (inside), Petroff Palace (inside), IRCTC Tourism added. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism 6-Day Thailand Tour: Fares And Other Details)

However, the IRCTC Tourism's Russia Tour Package exclude any increase in rate of exchange leading to an increase in surface transportation and land arrangements which may come into effect prior to departure. The tour price is subject to increase without notice if this rate changes substantially prior to departure, IRCTC Tourism added.

