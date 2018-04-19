IRCTC To Launch 'Menu On Rail' App, Warns Against Unofficial Food Delivery Firms

(Also Read: Maharajas' Express Presidential Suite: Offers Lavish Beds, Butler Service, More)
IRCTC, which takes care of catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, is the only authorized agency to deliver food on local trains, IRCTC warned separately.
"IRCTC is the only authorised agency to take and deliver orders through e-catering in trains. Beware of unauthorized entities like: Travelkhana, Railyatri, Omitra, Yatrachef. Make sure to order food through Food on Track mobile app," IRCTC said. The Food on Track mobile app is an official IRCTC product to order food on train.
How to book preferred meal on IRCTC, according to the e-catering website of IRCTC, ecatering.irctc.co.in:
Passengers can book food online - the website address is www.ecatering.irctc.co.in
Passengers can book food through mobile app, 'Food on Track', which can be downloaded on Android/IOS phones.
Passengers can book food by making a call on 1323.
Passengers can book food through SMS, by typing MEAL <PNR> and sending to 139.
How to book food through IRCTC's website
Any passenger having a valid reservation ticket can book meals through IRCTC's website. The process of booking is as under: -
On the homepage www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, enter the PNR no. A list of stations shall appear in the drop down menu, said IRCTC. If the search is made by train name or station name, the system will seek your PNR for verification purposes before confirming the booking.
On selecting the station at which meal is to be delivered, the vendor menu will open along with item prices.
Passengers can select the vendor and then select the meals to be booked. The prices of meals will be displayed alongside.
On placing the order, you will be required to select the mode of payment i.e. cash on delivery or prepaid (online payment). Thereafter, confirmation of booking is to be made.
How to book IRCTC meals through phone
Passengers may book meals by calling number 1323 for wait-listed as well as confirmed ticket. The booking shall be made by a call center executive, said IRCTC.
How to book IRCTC meals through SMS
You may book e-catering service for wait-listed as well as confirmed ticket by SMS MEAL <PNR> to 139. Once the SMS is sent, the call center executive shall call to the customer for taking the order. Subsequently, the passenger shall be informed of confirmed booking through SMS and email.
How to book IRCTC meals through mobile app
Food on Track app is available on IOS and Android. You can download the app from Google Play Store, said IRCTC.
Earlier, IRCTC had named 11 unauthorized food suppliers - Railyatri, Khanagadi, Khanaonline, Travelzaika, Trainfood, Travelfood, Travelerfood, Food in train, Food on wheel, Railrasoi and erail.