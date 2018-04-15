Super-Fast AC Rajdhani From Mumbai To Delhi Trips Extended For One Month

Train number 09003 Bandra (T) - Nizamuddin Tri-Weekly Superfast AC Rajdhani Special Train departs Bandra Terminus at 4.05 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and reaches Nizamuddin at 6 am, the next day.
Similarly, in return direction, Train no 09004 Nizamuddin - Bandra (T) Tri-Weekly Superfast AC Rajdhani Special Train departs from Nizamuddin at 4.15 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and arrives Bandra (T) at 6.10 am, the next day. This train halts at Surat, Vadodara and Kota stations in both the directions. The train has AC I Tier, AC II Tier and AC III Tier Coaches. The booking of services of extended trips of 09003 Bandra (T) - Nizamuddin Tri-Weekly Superfast AC Rajdhani Special Train will start from 13 April, 2018.