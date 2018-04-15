NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Services

Super-Fast AC Rajdhani From Mumbai To Delhi Trips Extended For One Month

Bandra-Nizamuddin tri-weekly superfast AC Rajdhani special train departs Bandra Terminus at 4.05 pm and reaches Nizamuddin at 6 am, the next day.

Services | | Updated: April 15, 2018 10:58 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Super-Fast AC Rajdhani From Mumbai To Delhi Trips Extended For One Month

Mumbai-Delhi Super Fast AC Rajdhani Train halts at Surat, Vadodara and Kota stations

To facilitate passengers and to clear extra rush, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of Bandra Terminus - Nizamuddin Tri-Weekly Superfast AC Rajdhani Special for further one month from April 17 to 16 May. Earlier, it was scheduled to be operated till April 15, 2018.

Train number 09003 Bandra (T) - Nizamuddin Tri-Weekly Superfast AC Rajdhani Special Train departs Bandra Terminus at 4.05 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and reaches Nizamuddin at 6 am, the next day.

Comments
Also Read: IRCTC Offers Enticing Packages This Summer On Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Similarly, in return direction, Train no 09004 Nizamuddin - Bandra (T) Tri-Weekly Superfast AC Rajdhani Special Train departs from Nizamuddin at 4.15 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and arrives Bandra (T) at 6.10 am, the next day. This train halts at Surat, Vadodara and Kota stations in both the directions. The train has AC I Tier, AC II Tier and AC III Tier Coaches. The booking of services of extended trips of 09003 Bandra (T) - Nizamuddin Tri-Weekly Superfast AC Rajdhani Special Train will start from 13 April, 2018.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RajdhaniIRCTCIndian Railways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018IPL 2018Water Crisis In IndiaDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top