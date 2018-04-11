IRCTC Offers 11 Nights/12 Days Package For Rs 11,340. Details Here IRCTC is offering a special 11 nights/12 days Bharat Darshan tour package for Rs 11,340 per adult- that is, nearly Rs 1,000 per day per person.

Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC's website.



Details of IRCTC's 11 nights/12 days Bharat Darshan tour package

The Bharat Darshan tour package will cover places like Omkareshwer, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Somnath, Trayambakeshwar, Shirdi, Bhimashankar, and Grishneshwar, said IRCTC. Boarding/de-boarding points are Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.



The booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC's website. Booking can also be done through IRCTC's tourist facilitation centre, zonal and regional offices. The train package named Seven Jyotirling Yatra (NZBD217) will depart from Chandigarh at 07:00 hrs on 18.04.18. The price of Rs 11,340 per adult is inclusive of service tax, said IRCTC.



Bharat Darshan Special package inclusions:

Passengers will be offered sleeper class seats in the train.



Accommodation will be in in non-AC dormitories/ hall (Dharamshala accommodation), said IRCTC.



Comfortable non-AC road transfers will be offered (using 55 seater buses).



IRCTC will offer vegetarian food in breakfast, lunch and dinner.



One glass of packaged drinking water will be provided to each client during lunch and dinner per day.



There will be a tour escort and security provided in the train.



At the destination, the transfer will be given to the point up to which bus can go or as is permissible.



At dharamshala/ dormitory halls at destinations, beds will be laid on the floor.



Bharat Darshan Special package exclusions:

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines are not a part of the Bharat Darshan Special package.



Entrance fee for monuments/ temples etc is not covered.



Any other items apart from the one mentioned in the itinerary are also not a part of the package.



