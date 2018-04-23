IRCTC South India Tour: Travel Dates, Cost, Flight Schedule, Destinations And More Passengers are required to make 100 per cent payment at the time of booking, according to IRCTC.

South India Divine Tour cost includes travel Insurance and all applicable taxes including GST, says IRCTC Highlights IRCTC offers tour to select southern destinations at Rs 35,165 South India Divine Tour will comprise six nights and seven days Tour will be operated on July 12, August 21, September 21 this year

Here are 10 things to know about IRCTC's 'South India Divine Tour' air package:

1. Mode of travel: The South India Divine Tour will be operated through flights of airline IndiGo, according to IRCTC. The tour will include airport transfers by AC vehicle and sightseeing according to indicated itinerary by AC vehicle on a sharing basis. The tour will include in-flight breakfast and dinner.

Flight From - To Departure Time Arrival Time 6E 6065 DELHI-TRIVANDRUM 06:30 Hours 09:45 Hours 6E 141 MADURAI-CHENNAI 10:50 Hours 11:55 Hours 6E 2752 CHENNAI-DELHI 18:45 Hours 21:40 Hours (Source: irctctourism.com)

"For 21-Sep-2018 departure, the flight from Chennai to Delhi is 6E 2907 departing from Chennai at 17:15 hours and reaching Delhi at 20:05 hours," IRCTC said on its website.



2. Itinerary: The tour will cover journeys from Delhi to Trivandrum on Day 1, Trivandrum to Kanyakumari on Day 2, Kanyakumari to Rameshwaram on Day 3, Rameshwaram to Marudai on Day 4, Madurai to Tirupati on Day 5 and Tirupati to Chennai to Delhi on Day 7. "Any Itinerary posted on the website is only a proposed holiday outline," IRCTC mentioned.

IRCTC offers "South India Divine Tour" Air Package from Delhi in just ₹ 35,165 covering #Trivandrum, #Kanyakumari, #Rameshwaram, #Madurai & #Tirupati in 7 Days. For details, visit https://t.co/jvzGYsaQJzpic.twitter.com/7dczwubRv2 IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 22, 2018

3. Destinations: IRCTC's flight package will include a flight from Delhi to Trivandrum. It will also cover destinations such as Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram , Madurai, and also Padmanabhaswamy, Ramanathaswamy, Meenakashi, Lord Balaji and Sri Kalahasti temples. In the last leg of the tour, passengers will be flown back from Chennai to Delhi, according to the IRCTC website.



4. Dates: IRCTC's South India Divine Tour air package will be operated on July 12, 2018, August 21, 2018 and September 21, 2018, according to the Railways ticketing arm.



5. Cost: Under 'Single Occupancy' option, the tour will cost Rs 44,560 per person. Under Double Occupancy and Triple Occupancy options, the air package will cost Rs 35,165 and Rs 33,995 per person, respectively, according to IRCTC.

Package cost Occupancy Prices (Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs. 44560/- Double Occupancy Rs. 35165/- Triple Occupancy Rs. 33995/- Child with Bed (05-11 years) Rs. 31790/- Child without bed (05-11 years) Rs. 28770/- (Source: irctctourism.com)

6. The tour cost includes travel Insurance and all applicable taxes including GST.



7. Payment: Passengers are required to make 100 per cent payment at the time of booking. In case of cash payment of Rs 25,000 and above, a copy of the client's pan card is required,a ccording to IRCTC.



8. Seats: IRCTC is offering 34 seats in this tour.



9. Accommodation: The tour includes stays in three-star hotels. "One night stay each at Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Madurai and 2 nights stay at Tirupati," according to IRCTC.

Places Category Hotel Trivandrum Standard Hotel Fortune South Park, Trivandrum or similar Kanyakumari Standard Hotel Gopinivas Grand or similar Rameshwaram Standard Hotel Daiwik or similar Madurai Standard Madurai Residency or similar Tirupati Standard Hotel Fortune Kences or similar (Source: irctctourism.com)

10. Cancellation charges: Cancellations made 21 days prior to the start of the tour (excluding departure date) will be subject to 30 per cent of the tour cost as cancellation charge, IRCTC mentioned on its website.

Condition Cancellation charge 21 days prior (excluding departure date 30% of the published tour cost 21 - 15 days (excluding departure date) 55% of the published tour cost 14 - 08 days (excluding departure date) 80% of the published tour cost 07 - 0 days / No show 100% of the published tour cost (Source: irctctourism.com)

"For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters," IRCTC mentioned.



