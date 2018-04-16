10 Points About Indian Railways' Luxurious 'Palace On Wheels' Trains (See Pictures) The 'Palace on Wheels' comprises of 14 fully air-conditioned deluxe saloons, equipped with world class amenities.

The Indian Railways-operated 'Palace on Wheels' is a luxury tourist train which was launched by the Ministry of Railways in association with Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation to promote tourism in Rajasthan, as mentioned on the official website of Palace on Wheels. The 'Palace on Wheels' is rated as one of the top ten luxury train journeys in the world. There are 52 rooms on the train and they are allocated to single, double and triple occupancies, according to the website. The train has a 7 nights and 8 days itinerary tour.1. The 'Palace on Wheels' comprises 14 fully air-conditioned deluxe saloons, equipped with world class amenities.2. The 14 coaches are named after former Rajput states matching the aesthetics and interiors of the royal past. Each saloon has a mini pantry and a lounge to ensure availability of hot and cold beverages, refreshments and a place to relax and get together.3. The 14 fully air-conditioned deluxe saloons have a combination of four twin-bedded chambers with channel music, intercom, attached toilets and wall-to-wall carpeting and other amenities.4. The 'Palace on Wheels' has two restaurants - 'The Maharaja' and 'The Maharani' - with a Rajasthani ambience serving continental, Chinese, Indian and Rajasthani cuisines.(The 'Palace on Wheels' is rated as one of the top ten luxury train journeys in the world.)5. The restaurants offer seating arranged in groups of twos and fours near the windows. Chefs in the attached pantry prepare continental and Indian specialties, with an emphasis on the cuisine of Rajasthan.6. The 'Palace on Wheels' has a well-stocked bar offering the choicest of Indian and international alcohol brands.(Personalized service is available in saloons.)7. An attendant or 'Khidmatgar' is always at service to take care of all travel needs.8. Each guest is provided with an arrival kit consisting of stationery items, brochures, cards etc. 9. There are wall to wall carpeting, two dining cars and a very personalized service available in saloons.10. Each coach also offers a good collection of books to choose from.