IRCTC Offers Enticing Packages This Summer On Nilgiri Mountain Railway

IRCTC Tourism provides several packages from time to time. Currently, they offer four different packages for the ones who are keen to savor the lush green beauty of Nilgiri Mountains. Four different packages that are on offer involve the Nilgiri Mountain rail journey to Coonoor, Ooty and Ooty Madumalai.One-day joyride kicks off from Mettupalayam Railway station and ends at Coonoor. The one-day tour costs Rs 2,200 in triple occupancy. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a meter-gauge single-track railway in Tamil Nadu. The train leaves Mettupalayam every Saturday. The charges for double occupancy are Rs 2,700, and are Rs 4,200 in case of single occupancy.The two day and one night trip kicks off from Mettupalayam railway station at 9.10 am. The train reaches Coonoor in the afternoon and then the tourists will be taken to Ooty by road. The charges for this trip are Rs 9,700 if you decide to stay in single occupancy rooms, or Rs 5,500 in case of double occupancy, and Rs 4,400 in triple occupancy.The four-day trip kick off from Chennai at 9.05 pm every Thursday. The charges for the package are Rs 8,000 on twin sharing basis and Rs 6,100 on triple sharing basis.The five-day trip cover Ooty Madumalai. The train leaves at 11.05 pm every Thursday. The charges are Rs 10,250 on twin sharing basis and Rs 8,050 on triple sharing basis.One must remember that one will have to bear the cancellation charges at the rate of Rs 100 per passenger if ticket is cancelled upto 15 days before the scheduled departure. In case of cancellation anytime between 8-14 days before the departure, the 25% of the package cost will be cancelled, while 50% of the package cost will be cancelled in case of cancellation upto 4-7 days before the scheduled departure.