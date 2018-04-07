Indian Railways Offer Rs 10,000 On Linking Aadhaar To Your IRCTC Account. 10 Points

IRCTC also reserves the right to discontinue this offer without assigning any reasons.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering cash prize of up to Rs 10,000 to its users on linking Aadhaar card number with his/her IRCTC account, according to a circular issued by Indian Railways. According to IRCTC, this scheme was introduced in January 2018 and is applicable till June 2018. Under this offer, users are eligible for the 'Lucky draw scheme' whose journey commences in the calendar month of that scheme. In the second week of the following month, five lucky users are selected through computerised random lucky draw process and are awarded with a cash prize up to Rs 10,000, the circular said. Lucky winners are awarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each along with refund of full train fare after the complete verification process to be done by IRCTC.
10 things to know about IRCTC's Rs 10,000 cash prize offer:
- Registered users who have authenticated themselves with Aadhaar KYC (Know Your Customer) and booked at least one PNR and whose journey commences in the calendar month of that lucky draw scheme are eligible for 'Lucky Draw Scheme' for that particular month, said IRCTC.
- Only those booked PNRs (Passenger Name Records) of Aadhaar authenticated users are eligible for 'Lucky draw scheme' wherein profile name of user is matching with one of the passenger names on the booked PNR, added IRCTC.
- Cancelled and TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filed PNRs for non-travellers are not eligible for the 'Lucky Draw scheme'.
- In case more than one PNR of same user gets selected then only one PNR of the user will be considered for the 'Lucky Draw' in the calendar month of that lucky draw scheme However, the same user will be eligible for 'Lucky Draw' in any other following month, noted IRCTC.
- Names of 'Lucky Draw' winners are displayed on IRCTC website in the first week of the following month after verification of user details like mobile no, email, user id etc. of winners.
- IRCTC reserves the right to disqualify any IRCTC user(s) from the benefits of this offer without assigning any reason to it.
- IRCTC also reserves the right to discontinue this offer without assigning any reasons or without any prior intimation whatsoever.
- Terms and conditions of the 'Lucky Draw Scheme' for Aadhaar authenticated users and passengers can be modified by IRCTC in future with due notice.
- Employees of IRCTC are not eligible for 'Lucky Draw Scheme' for Aadhaar authenticated users and passengers.