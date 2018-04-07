Indian Railways Offer Rs 10,000 On Linking Aadhaar To Your IRCTC Account. 10 Points

IRCTC also reserves the right to discontinue this offer without assigning any reasons.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering cash prize of up to Rs 10,000 to its users on linking Aadhaar card number with his/her IRCTC account, according to a circular issued by Indian Railways. According to IRCTC, this scheme was introduced in January 2018 and is applicable till June 2018. Under this offer, users are eligible for the 'Lucky draw scheme' whose journey commences in the calendar month of that scheme. In the second week of the following month, five lucky users are selected through computerised random lucky draw process and are awarded with a cash prize up to Rs 10,000, the circular said. Lucky winners are awarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each along with refund of full train fare after the complete verification process to be done by IRCTC.