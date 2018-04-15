Royal Rajasthan On Wheels: Facts About Indian Railways Luxury Tourist Train ( PICS Inside) 'Royal Rajasthan On Wheels' was launched in January 2009.

'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' is an upgraded version of world famous 'Palace on Wheels'.



Indian Railways' operated Royal Rajasthan on Wheels is a luxury tourist train, designed and embroidered in a contemporary royal style. According to the official website of Royal Rajasthan on Wheels, this train makes a week-long journey through the heritage sites of Rajasthan starting from Delhi. 'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' is an upgraded version of world famous 'Palace on Wheels'. This train was launched in January 2009. The fares start from Rs 3.78 lakhs onwards, as mentioned on the official website.1. 'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' has 14 passenger coaches. The 13 coaches have three deluxe saloons on each coach and 14th coach has 2 super deluxe saloons. Each deluxe saloon has different color theme of jewels like ruby, pearl and sapphire.(Saloon offers a spacious living with complete comfort of royal suite.)2. The saloons offer luxuries with bedding, upholstery, study table and chair.3. Each coach is named after the famous places of Rajasthan namely Hawa Mahal, Chandra Mahal, Surya Mahal, Moti Mahal, Sukh Mahal, Jal Mahal Padmini Mahal, Kishori Mahal, Phool Mahal, Jogi Mahal, Kumbha Palace, Lalgarh Palace.4. The train has two restaurants namely 'Swaran Mahal' amd 'Sheesh Mahal'. These restaurants offer delicacies ranging from rajasthani, Indian, continental and chinese cuisines. The entire restaurant is made of wood and crystal. 5. Wines and international brands of liquor are also available on the two restro-lounges.6. Spa services with wellness solutions are also available on board.7. The Royal Rajasthan on Wheels also offer souvenirs like beer mug, emboss leather jewellery box, leather photo frame, cruet set, old paper notebook with train painting, t-shirt, caps and others.