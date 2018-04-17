NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Economy

From First Train In 1853 To Online Bookings Via IRCTC, Indian Railways Covered A Long Distance In Its 165 Years

Indian Railways carries more than 2.3 crore passengers daily and employs almost 13 lakh people

Economy | | Updated: April 17, 2018 19:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
From First Train In 1853 To Online Bookings Via IRCTC, Indian Railways Covered A Long Distance In Its 165 Years

In 1954, sleeping accommodation was introduced in 3 Tier coaches of Indian Railways.

On April 16, Indian Railways commemorated its 165th birthday. On April 16, 1853 country's first passenger train ran between BoriBandar and Thane with 400 passengers. BoriBandar station was rebuilt as Victoria Terminus in 1888 which was later changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Since then, the railways has grown to become the largest public transporter and largest employer of the country by carrying more than 2.3 crore passengers daily and employing almost 13 lakh people, respectively. Railways' total running track stood at 93,902 kms with 7,349 stations and 2,77,987 wagons as on March 31, 2017, according to Indian Railways official website.

165-Year Journey Of Indian Railways: Here's What You Need To Know:

In 1861, Churchgate station opened by Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway (BBCI) Railways as its new terminus for Bombay.

In 1864, Delhi Junction, the oldest station in Delhi city was established near Chandni Chowk for train operations between Delhi- Howrah/Calcutta.

In 1867, first rail line from Lucknow to Kanpur was built.
In 1870, the Sutlej Bridge was completed, its completion was defined as "work of magnitude".
In 1880, the Darjeeling Steam Tramway (later Darjeeling Himalayan Railways) started its services on its first section Siliguri- Darjeeling Line.
In 1895, First Locomotive, an F Class 0-6-0 MG Loco, built in Ajmer for the Rajputana Malwa Railway(F-734). This is now preserved at National Rail Museum.
In 1911, construction of Pamban Railway Bridge started. Pamban Railway Bridge is the first Indian Bridge built across the sea.
Between 1924-1944, nationalisation of railways was initiated. All major rail companies including Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), East Indian Railway (EIR) was taken over by the State.

In 1928, First automatic colour light signals in India were introduced in Bombay VT & Byculla. In 1930, power signalling was introduced, upper quadrant semaphore signals introduced.

Comments
In 1930, the Deccan Queen started its journey, hauled by a WCP-1, on newly electrified route to Poona (Pune).

In 1943, the iconic Howrah Bridge was commissioned.
In 1954, sleeping accommodation was introduced in 3 Tier coaches.
In 1964, Taj Express from New Delhi to Agra was introduced to allow tourists to visit Agra and return to New Delhi the same day. In 1965, Fast Freight services were introduced on several routes.
In 1986, computerized ticketing and reservation was introduced at New Delhi.
In 1990, first self printing ticket machine was introduced. In June 2001, WDP-4 was started and 10 of them were provided by General Motors, operating out of Hubli.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RailwayIndian RailwayIndian Railways 165

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleOppo F7

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top