From First Train In 1853 To Online Bookings Via IRCTC, Indian Railways Covered A Long Distance In Its 165 Years

165-Year Journey Of Indian Railways: Here's What You Need To Know:
In 1861, Churchgate station opened by Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway (BBCI) Railways as its new terminus for Bombay.
In 1864, Delhi Junction, the oldest station in Delhi city was established near Chandni Chowk for train operations between Delhi- Howrah/Calcutta.
In 1867, first rail line from Lucknow to Kanpur was built.
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1867, First Rail Line from Lucknow to Kanpur was built.#RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/2zSh5nZgY3
In 1870, the Sutlej Bridge was completed, its completion was defined as "work of magnitude".
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1870, the Sutlej Bridge was completed, it's completion was defined as "work of magnitude".#RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/FhZosgkWge
In 1880, the Darjeeling Steam Tramway (later Darjeeling Himalayan Railways) started its services on its first section Siliguri- Darjeeling Line.
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1880, the Darjeeling Steam Tramway (later Darjeeling Himalayan Railways) started its services on its first section Siliguri- Darjeeling Line.#RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/ctj8AsTttj
In 1895, First Locomotive, an F Class 0-6-0 MG Loco, built in Ajmer for the Rajputana Malwa Railway(F-734). This is now preserved at National Rail Museum.
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1895, First Locomotive, an F Class 0-6-0 MG Loco, built in Ajmer for the Rajputana Malwa Railway(F-734). This is now preserved at National Rail Museum.#RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/eqoozTx8c4
In 1911, construction of Pamban Railway Bridge started. Pamban Railway Bridge is the first Indian Bridge built across the sea.
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1911, construction of Pamban Railway Bridge started. Pamban Railway Bridge the first Indian Bridge which is built across the sea. #RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/wpYPE2voah
Between 1924-1944, nationalisation of railways was initiated. All major rail companies including Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), East Indian Railway (EIR) was taken over by the State.
In 1928, First automatic colour light signals in India were introduced in Bombay VT & Byculla. In 1930, power signalling was introduced, upper quadrant semaphore signals introduced.
In 1943, the iconic Howrah Bridge was commissioned.
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1943, iconic Howrah Bridge was commissioned.#RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/pp7aHsUNR8
In 1954, sleeping accommodation was introduced in 3 Tier coaches.
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1954, Sleeping accommodation was introduced in 3 Tier coaches.#RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/f4QTCWU1eX
In 1964, Taj Express from New Delhi to Agra was introduced to allow tourists to visit Agra and return to New Delhi the same day. In 1965, Fast Freight services were introduced on several routes.
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1965, Fast Freight services were introduced on several routes.#RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/YRyYLKRGFp
In 1986, computerized ticketing and reservation was introduced at New Delhi.
A Glimpse into the 165 Glorious Years of Indian Railways.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2018
In 1986, Computerized ticketing & reservation introduced at New Delhi#RailwayWeekAwards2018pic.twitter.com/zR9HKdNdNF
In 1990, first self printing ticket machine was introduced. In June 2001, WDP-4 was started and 10 of them were provided by General Motors, operating out of Hubli.