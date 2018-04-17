From First Train In 1853 To Online Bookings Via IRCTC, Indian Railways Covered A Long Distance In Its 165 Years

In 1954, sleeping accommodation was introduced in 3 Tier coaches of Indian Railways.

In 1867, First Rail Line from Lucknow to Kanpur was built.

In 1870, the Sutlej Bridge was completed, it's completion was defined as "work of magnitude".

In 1880, the Darjeeling Steam Tramway (later Darjeeling Himalayan Railways) started its services on its first section Siliguri- Darjeeling Line.

In 1895, First Locomotive, an F Class 0-6-0 MG Loco, built in Ajmer for the Rajputana Malwa Railway(F-734). This is now preserved at National Rail Museum.

In 1911, construction of Pamban Railway Bridge started. Pamban Railway Bridge the first Indian Bridge which is built across the sea.

In 1943, iconic Howrah Bridge was commissioned.

In 1954, Sleeping accommodation was introduced in 3 Tier coaches.

In 1965, Fast Freight services were introduced on several routes.

In 1986, Computerized ticketing & reservation introduced at New Delhi