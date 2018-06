IRCTC Offers Zero Transaction Charges On Ticket Bookings Done Via Debit Cards. 5 Points

Recently, IRCTC has come up with a number of facilities for passengers' convenience.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the benefit of zero transaction charges on train tickets booked through debit cards on its website/app. IRCTC, an arm of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, said this on microblogging website Twitter. However,of payments such as net banking, e-wallets and cash cards. Recently, IRCTC has come up with a number of facilities for passengers' convenience. It has introduced awith new user interface and also come up with1. Acan be booked by a user from one user ID. However, 12 tickets can be booked by a user in a month if the user ID is Aadhaar verified and one of the passengers is Aadhaar verified, the Ministry of Railways said.2.between 8:00 am and 10:00 am.3. For cancellation of tickets,till chart preparation of train. For train starting up to 12 noon the chart preparation is usually done on the previous night. 4. IRCTC also offers the facility offor cancellation of e-tickets after the preparation of reservation charts.5. Indian Railwaysand the quantum of these concession ranges from 25 per cent to 100 per cent. However, the online ticket facility currently only offers concession on senior citizen and disabled people tickets. Other concession tickets can be availed at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at any Indian Railways reservation office.