IRCTC Online Transactions: Charges You Have To Pay On Net Banking, Card Payments

Given below is the list of bank transaction charges of IRCTC:
Net banking:
|State Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|State Bank of India and Associates
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Federal Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Indian Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Union Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Andhra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Punjab National Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Allahabad Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Vijaya Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|AXIS Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|HDFC Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of Baroda
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|Karnataka Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak)
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ICICI Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|IndusInd Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|IMPS
|Rs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above.
|Central Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Syndicate Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Bank of Maharashatra
|Transaction Charges NIL
|IDBI Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Corporation Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Yes Bank
|Rs. 5/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.
|NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes
|South Indian Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Canara Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|City Union Bank
|Nil
|Airtel Payments Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Payment Gateway /Credit /Debit Card
|Visa/Master Card(Powered By ICICI BANK)
|- 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|- 0.25% + Applicable Taxes, For all Domestic Debit Cards transactions Amount upto Rs. 1,000.
|- 0.50% + Applicable Taxes, For all Domestic Debit Cards transactions Amount between Rs. 1001 - 2000
|- 1% + Applicable Taxes, For all Domestic Debit Cards transactions Amount above Rs. 2,000.
|Visa/Master Card(Powered By CITI BANK)
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|Visa/Master Card(Powered By HDFC BANK)
|- 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
|American Express
|1.8% of Transaction Amount
|Visa/Master Card(Powered By AXIS BANK)
|- 1.65% + Applicable Taxes, For all Master/Visa Credit Cards.
|- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
|RuPay Card (Powered by Kotak Bank)
|Transaction Charges NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Debit card with PIN:
|State Bank of India
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Indian Overseas Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|Punjab National Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Indian Bank
|- NIL , For transaction Amount upto Rs. 2,000.
|- Rs. 10 , For transaction Amount above Rs. 2,000.
|Union Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Andhra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Canara Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|CITI Bank
|Rs.10/- or 1.8% whichever is higher + Applicable Taxes.
|ICICI Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|HDFC Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Central Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|AXIS Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|United Bank of India
|Transaction Charges NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Wallets/cash cards:
|ITZ Cash Card
|Rs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower
|I Cash Card
|1.5% per transaction
|Oxigen Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Paytm Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Mobikwik Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|mRUPEE Wallet
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Paytm Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Freecharge Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|SBI Buddy
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|OLAMONEY Wallet
|1.30% + Applicable Taxes
|Airtel Money
|.75% + Applicable Taxes
|I Cash Card
|1.5% per transaction
IRCTC prepaid, ewallet, Citi bank:
|IRCTC Union Bank prepaid (RuPay)
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|IRCTC eWallet
|IRCTC eWallet service charge ₹ 10 /-
|CITI Bank
|Pay in 3 EMI with Citibank Card, Transaction charges 2.8%
Multiple Payment Service
(Credit & Debit Cards/ Netbanking /Wallets / International Cards):
|Credit & Debit cards / Net Banking / Wallet (Powered by Paytm)
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes for Netbanking transactions
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for E-wallet transactions
|International cards (powered by ATOM)
|4% of Transaction Amount (Including Applicable Taxes)
|Credit & Debit cards / Net Banking / Wallet (Powered by ITZ)
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|NIL ,For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes for Netbanking transactions
|1.5 % + Applicable Taxes for E-wallet transactions
|4% + Applicable Taxes for International Cards
|Credit & Debit cards / Net Banking / Wallet (Powered by PayU)
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes for Netbanking transactions
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for E-wallet transactions
|Credit & Debit cards / Net Banking / UPI (Powered by Razorpay)
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|NIL ,For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes ,For UPI transaction Amount above Rs.2,000.
|Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes for Netbanking transactions
Bharat QR / Scan & Pay
|AXIS PG (mVisa / Scan & Pay)
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|Atom - Bharat QR
|1.75 % + Applicable Taxes
Pay On Delivery / Paylater
|Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies)
|Rs. 90 + Applicable Taxes for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 120 + Applicable Taxes for above
|ePaylater (Powered by Arthashastra Fintech Pvt. Ltd.)
|3.50% + Applicable Taxes
BHIM / UPI / USSD
|Pay using BHIM (Powered by AXIS BANK) also accepts UPI
|Transaction Charges NIL
Wallets( Mobile App)
|PayU Money M
|Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable
|Mobikwik Wallet M
|Txn Chgs: 1.80 % of net amt + GST as applicable
|JIO Money
|Txn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable
|Ola Money
|Txn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable
|Airtel Money
|Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Multiple Payment Service( Mobile App)
|PAYTM M
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
|Zaakpay PG
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 5 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.26% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
|PayU Money
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
|Razorpay
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For UPI: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 2000 and ₹ 10 for Amt above ₹ 2000, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.8 % of Net Amt. GST as applicable
|PAYTM WALLET
|Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Cash on Delivery (COD)( Mobile App)
|Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies)
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 90 for Amt upto ₹ 5000 and ₹ 120 for Amt above ₹ 5000 + GST as applicable
Meanwhile, IRCTC is offering a seven-day tour at Rs. 35,165 to select destinations in southern India.