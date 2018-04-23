NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
IRCTC Online Transactions: Charges You Have To Pay On Net Banking, Card Payments

For every transaction done via State Bank of India (SBI), IRCTC charges Rs 10, besides the applicable tax.

Your Money | | Updated: April 23, 2018 14:51 IST
For Paytm wallet transactions, IRCTC charges 1.80 per cent + applicable tax, IRCTC said.

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation  (IRCTC) oversees catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways. Every time you book tickets via IRCTC, a nominal rate is charged for payments via net banking, credit/debit cards, e-wallets etc. For example, for every transaction done via State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) Andhra Bank, and Federal Bank, among others, IRCTC charges Rs 10 plus the applicable tax. For transactions made through digital wallet Paytm, IRCTC charges 1.80 per cent plus applicable tax, the ticketing arm of Indian Railways said on its website - irctc.co.in.

Given below is the list of bank transaction charges of IRCTC:

Net banking:
 
State Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
State Bank of India and AssociatesRs. 10/- per transaction
Federal BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Indian BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Union Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Andhra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Punjab National BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Allahabad BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Vijaya BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
AXIS BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
HDFC BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of BarodaRs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
Karnataka BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Oriental Bank of CommerceRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Karur Vysya BankTransaction Charges NIL
Kotak Mahindra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak)Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ICICI BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
IndusInd BankTransaction Charges NIL
IMPSRs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above.
Central Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Syndicate BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Bank of MaharashatraTransaction Charges NIL
IDBI BankTransaction Charges NIL
Corporation BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Yes BankRs. 5/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes
South Indian BankTransaction Charges NIL
Canara BankRs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
City Union BankNil
Airtel Payments BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes

Payment Gateway /Credit /Debit Card
Visa/Master Card(Powered By ICICI BANK)- 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
- 0.25% + Applicable Taxes, For all Domestic Debit Cards transactions Amount upto Rs. 1,000.
- 0.50% + Applicable Taxes, For all Domestic Debit Cards transactions Amount between Rs. 1001 - 2000
- 1% + Applicable Taxes, For all Domestic Debit Cards transactions Amount above Rs. 2,000.
Visa/Master Card(Powered By CITI BANK)1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Visa/Master Card(Powered By HDFC BANK)- 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
American Express1.8% of Transaction Amount
Visa/Master Card(Powered By AXIS BANK)- 1.65% + Applicable Taxes, For all Master/Visa Credit Cards.
- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
RuPay Card (Powered by Kotak Bank)Transaction Charges NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh

Debit card with PIN:
 
State Bank of IndiaTransaction Charges NIL
Indian Overseas BankTransaction Charges NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Punjab National BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Indian Bank- NIL , For transaction Amount upto Rs. 2,000.
- Rs. 10 , For transaction Amount above Rs. 2,000.
Union Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Andhra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Canara BankTransaction Charges NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh
CITI BankRs.10/- or 1.8% whichever is higher + Applicable Taxes.
ICICI BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
HDFC BankTransaction Charges NIL
Central Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
AXIS BankTransaction Charges NIL
United Bank of IndiaTransaction Charges NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh

Wallets/cash cards:
 
ITZ Cash CardRs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower
I Cash Card1.5% per transaction
Oxigen Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Paytm Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Mobikwik Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
mRUPEE WalletTransaction Charges NIL
Freecharge Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
SBI BuddyRs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
OLAMONEY Wallet1.30% + Applicable Taxes
Airtel Money.75% + Applicable Taxes
IRCTC prepaid, ewallet, Citi bank:
 
IRCTC Union Bank prepaid (RuPay)Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
IRCTC eWalletIRCTC eWallet service charge ₹ 10 /-
CITI BankPay in 3 EMI with Citibank Card, Transaction charges 2.8%

Multiple Payment Service
(Credit & Debit Cards/ Netbanking /Wallets / International Cards):
Credit & Debit cards / Net Banking / Wallet (Powered by Paytm)1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes for Netbanking transactions
1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for E-wallet transactions
International cards (powered by ATOM)4% of Transaction Amount (Including Applicable Taxes)
Credit & Debit cards / Net Banking / Wallet (Powered by ITZ)1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
NIL ,For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes for Netbanking transactions
1.5 % + Applicable Taxes for E-wallet transactions
4% + Applicable Taxes for International Cards
Credit & Debit cards / Net Banking / Wallet (Powered by PayU)1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes for Netbanking transactions
1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for E-wallet transactions
Credit & Debit cards / Net Banking / UPI (Powered by Razorpay)1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
NIL ,For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes ,For UPI transaction Amount above Rs.2,000.
Rs. 10 + Applicable Taxes for Netbanking transactions

Bharat QR / Scan & Pay
 
AXIS PG (mVisa / Scan & Pay)Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
Atom - Bharat QR1.75 % + Applicable Taxes

Pay On Delivery / Paylater
 
Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies)Rs. 90 + Applicable Taxes for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 120 + Applicable Taxes for above
ePaylater (Powered by Arthashastra Fintech Pvt. Ltd.)3.50% + Applicable Taxes

BHIM / UPI / USSD
Pay using BHIM (Powered by AXIS BANK) also accepts UPITransaction Charges NIL
 
Wallets( Mobile App)
PayU Money MTxn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Mobikwik Wallet MTxn Chgs: 1.80 % of net amt + GST as applicable
JIO MoneyTxn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Ola MoneyTxn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Airtel MoneyTxn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable


Multiple Payment Service( Mobile App)
PAYTM MTxn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
Zaakpay PGTxn Chgs: ₹ 5 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.26% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
PayU MoneyTxn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
RazorpayTxn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For UPI: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 2000 and ₹ 10 for Amt above ₹ 2000, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.8 % of Net Amt. GST as applicable
PAYTM WALLETTxn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable

Cash on Delivery (COD)( Mobile App)
 
Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies)Txn Chgs: ₹ 90 for Amt upto ₹ 5000 and ₹ 120 for Amt above ₹ 5000 + GST as applicable

Meanwhile, IRCTC is offering a seven-day tour at Rs. 35,165 to select destinations in southern India.

