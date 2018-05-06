IRCTC E-Ticket Cancellation After Chart Preparation: TDR Filing Rules, Refund Policies, Others

5 things to know about Indian Railways TDR filing for cancellation of e-tickets:
1. TDR filing can be processed only if the customer was not able to perform the journey due to any /or the following reason: train canceled by Indian Railways, train running late by more than three hours and passenger not traveled, difference of fare in case proper coach not attached, AC failure, traveled without proper ID proof, wrongly charged by TTE and if party partially traveled. (Also read: Change Your Indian Railways Boarding Station Online Via IRCTC Website. Steps Here)
2. No refund of fare shall be admissible on the tickets having confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train, said IRCTC. (Also read: IRCTC Services: Tariff, Capacity Of Food Items Available On Stations,Trains)
3. No refund of fare shall be admissible on RAC e-tickets is case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, IRCTC further said.
4. In case, on a party e-ticket or a family e-ticket issued for travel of more than one passenger, some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting list, full refund of fare, less clerk age, shall be admissible for confirmed passengers also subject to the condition that the ticket shall be cancelled online or online TDR shall be filed for all the passengers u pto thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. (Also read: IRCTC Tatkal Reservation: New Facility For Booking Train Tickets)
5. After online filing of TDR, IRCTC will forward the claim to concerned railways to process the refund and money of refund amount will be credited back to same account through which payment was made after receiving the same from the concerned railways, IRCTC mentioned on its website.