IRCTC Tatkal Reservation: New Facility For Booking Train Tickets

Now #IRCTC e-wallet users can book #rail e-tickets including of #Tatkal quota through IRCTC Rail Connect Android App. Download now! Just log on to https://t.co/s3mX8VqAiNpic.twitter.com/3h4F3Id7WX — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 1, 2018

IRCTC, the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways , has introduced a new payment mechanism for booking e-tickets, including Tatkal tickets. Now, IRCTC e-wallet users can book rail e-tickets including Tatkal quota tickets through mobile app IRCTC Rail Connect, the Indian Railways ticketing arm said on microblogging site Twitter. IRCTC e-wallet is a payment mechanism which enables users to deposit money in advance with IRCTC. This money can be used as a payment option IRCTC for paying money at the time of booking train tickets.Introduced in 1997, the Tatkal scheme is meant for booking tickets at a very short notice. Booking for Tatkal tickets of AC class opens at 10:00 am and for non-AC class at 11:00 am, one day in advance from the actual date of journey. Under the Tatkal scheme, passengers get no refund in case of cancellation of confirmed tickets except in some special circumstances. This is meant to prevent misuse of the Tatkal scheme. Under the non-Tatkal or general ticket booking scheme advance reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance.

How To Pay For e-Tickets Through IRCTC e-Wallet



You need to register yourself for using IRCTC e-wallet facility. Customers can register themselves through the IRCTC website. According to IRCTC, a user can have a maximum of six banks in his or her preference list. An user can manage 'Bank Preferences' under the My Profile section.



Passengers can book tickets by selecting IRCTC's e-wallet service while making payments.



IRCTC customers also have the option of booking tickets through other digital wallets too.

