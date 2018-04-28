Change Your Indian Railways Boarding Station Online Via IRCTC Website. Steps Here

Key things to know about changing boarding station online via IRCTC website:
Want to #board#train from another #station but #ticket has been booked? Change your boarding station right from #IRCTC#eTicketing website.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 27, 2018
Just log on to https://t.co/s3mX8V8YUd
or download IRCTC Rail Connect App:https://t.co/Rc3TO3JkVupic.twitter.com/7tutd8W62r
1. Passenger who has booked online tickets via IRCTC can change his boarding station online before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of the train. In case a passenger has changed the boarding point he will lose all the rights to board the train from the original boarding point. If found travelling without any proper authority to travel, passenger will have to pay fare with penalty between original boarding point to changed boarding point, informed IRCTC on its official website.
2. Boarding point change is allowed only once, said IRCTC.
3. Boarding station can be changed before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of train, mentioned IRCTC on its website.
4. Boarding point change is not allowed if ticket is seized.
5. Boarding point change is not allowed for the PNRs with VIKALP option.
6. Online boarding point change is not allowed for I-Ticket.
7. Boarding point change is not allowed for current booking ticket.
Steps to change boarding station online via IRCTC:
1. Login into IRCTC website with your login ID and password
2. Click on option 'Booking Ticket History'
3. Select the appropriate train that you want to change boarding point
4. Click on 'Change Boarding Point'
5. You will be navigated to 'Change Boarding Point' page. Now select new boarding station from the drop down under change boarding station section