Profit
Change Your Indian Railways Boarding Station Online Via IRCTC Website. Steps Here

Boarding station can be changed before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of train.

Services | Edited by | Updated: April 28, 2018 12:31 IST
Boarding point change is not allowed if ticket is seized, said IRCTC.

Indian Railways passengers can change their boarding station from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing website online, informed IRCTC in a tweet posted on its official handle. There are chances when the passenger may wish to board train from another station but ticket has already been booked from any other station. In such a scenario, the user can log in to his/her IRCTC account and change the boarding station. However, this is limited to bookings done online only. Indian Railways doesn't provide any facility to change the boarding station when the tickets have been booked from counter, mentioned IRCTC.Key things to know about changing boarding station online via IRCTC website:

1.    Passenger who has booked online tickets via IRCTC can change his boarding station online before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of the train. In case a passenger has changed the boarding point he will lose all the rights to board the train from the original boarding point. If found travelling without any proper authority to travel, passenger will have to pay fare with penalty between original boarding point to changed boarding point, informed IRCTC on its official website.

2.    Boarding point change is allowed only once, said IRCTC.

5.    Boarding point change is not allowed for the PNRs with VIKALP option.

6.    Online boarding point change is not allowed for I-Ticket.

7.    Boarding point change is not allowed for current booking ticket.

Steps to change boarding station online via IRCTC:

1.    Login into IRCTC website with your login ID and password

2.    Click on option 'Booking Ticket History'

3.    Select the appropriate train that you want to change boarding point 

4.    Click on 'Change Boarding Point' 

5.    You will be navigated to 'Change Boarding Point' page. Now select new boarding station from the drop down under change boarding station section

IRCTCIndian Railways

