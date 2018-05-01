NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
IRCTC Services: Tariff, Capacity Of Food Items Available On Stations,Trains

Indian Railways recently published tariff of the food items with capacity that are available at stations as well as mail and express trains.

Services | | Updated: May 01, 2018 22:20 IST
Rail Neer of 500 ml capacity is priced at Rs 10 on both stations and trains.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers food items and packaged drinking water at stations as well as Indian Railways trains. These catering services include standard tea, tea with tea bag, coffee, packaged drinking water, economy meal, standard breakfast and standard casserole meals, as mentioned on the official website of Indian Railways- indianrailways.gov.in. Indian Railways recently published tariff of these food items with capacity and other details that are available at stations as well as mail and express trains.
10 things to know about IRCTC's food items with prices:
  1. Standard tea (150 ml) in disposable cups of 170 ml capacity is available at Rs 5 on both stations and trains.
  2. Tea with tea bag (150 ml) in disposable cups of 170 ml capacity is available at Rs 7 on both stations and trains. (Also read: Railway Reservation: Latest Rules To Know About Online Ticket Booking)
  3. Coffee made using instant coffee powder (150 ml) in disposable cups of 170 ml capacity is priced at Rs 7 at both stations and trains.
  4. Chilled packaged drinking water bottle of 1 litre is priced at Rs 15 on both stations and trains. (Also read: IRCTC Online Transactions: What You Pay On Net Banking, Card Payments)
  5. Rail Neer of 500 ml capacity is priced at Rs 10 on both stations and trains.
  6. Janta meal or economy meal is available at Rs 15 on stations. While it is priced at Rs 20 on trains. (Also read: IRCTC Online Train Ticket Booking: No Extra Charge For This Service)
  7. Standard vegetarian breakfast that includes bread butter and cutlet or idli and vada or upma and vada or pongal and vada is priced at Rs 25 on stations and Rs 30 on trains.
  8. Standard non vegetarian breakfast that includes bread, butter and omelet is priced at Rs 30 on stations and Rs 35 on trains. (Also read: IRCTC SBI Cards Offer Cash Back On Indian Railways Ticket Bookings. 5 Points)
  9. Standard vegetarian casserole meals are available at Rs 45 on stations and Rs 50 on trains. (Also read: Change Your Indian Railways Boarding Station Online Via IRCTC Website. Steps Here)
  10. Standard non vegetarian casserole meals are available at Rs 50 on stations and Rs 55 on trains.


