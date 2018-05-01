IRCTC Services: Tariff, Capacity Of Food Items Available On Stations,Trains

Rail Neer of 500 ml capacity is priced at Rs 10 on both stations and trains.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers food items and packaged drinking water at stations as well as Indian Railways trains. These catering services include standard tea, tea with tea bag, coffee, packaged drinking water, economy meal, standard breakfast and standard casserole meals, as mentioned on the official website of Indian Railways- indianrailways.gov.in. Indian Railways recently published tariff of these food items with capacity and other details that are available at stations as well as mail and express trains.