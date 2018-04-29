IRCTC SBI Cards Offer Cash Back On Indian Railways Ticket Bookings. 5 Points

Key things to know about IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card:
1. IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card is offering up to 10 per cent value back on AC classes' bookings as reward points for ticket purchases done at IRCTC website/app through complimentary membership to Shubh Yatra- the Frequent Traveller Programme of Indian Railways.
2. The IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card is a unique credit card that gives better value for customer's money, said IRCTC. The card also offers several reward points on everyday purchases which are subjected to a maximum limit and other terms and conditions.
3. Users can also avail 1.8% transaction charge waiver on IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card on railway tickets at IRCTC's website.
4. Get a complimentary personal accident insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh in the event of loss of life resulting from a train accident, while traveling on a valid ticket on bookings done via IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card, mentioned IRCTC on its website- services.irctc.co.in.
5. Users can also use this card to purchase fuel and other lubricants for amounts exceeding Rs 400 up to Rs 2000 at designated petrol pumps and save transaction fee, said IRCTC.