NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC SBI Cards Offer Cash Back On Indian Railways Ticket Bookings. 5 Points

IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card is a unique credit card that gives better value for customer's money.

Services | Edited by | Updated: April 29, 2018 13:47 IST
29 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC SBI Cards Offer Cash Back On Indian Railways Ticket Bookings. 5 Points

IRCTC's new value back offer is applicable only for AC (Air Conditioner) classes.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering 10 per cent value back as reward points on tickets booking done via IRCTC State Bank of India (SBI) platinum credit card, informed IRCTC on its official twitter handle- @IRCTCofficial. IRCTC's new value back offer is applicable only for AC (Air Conditioner) classes, IRCTC further said. Users can log in to IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) or download IRCTC Rail connect app and avail the offer by using IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card.Key things to know about IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card:

1.    IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card is offering up to 10 per cent value back on AC classes' bookings as reward points for ticket purchases done at IRCTC website/app through complimentary membership to Shubh Yatra- the Frequent Traveller Programme of Indian Railways.

2.    The IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card is a unique credit card that gives better value for customer's money, said IRCTC. The card also offers several reward points on everyday purchases which are subjected to a maximum limit and other terms and conditions.

3.    Users can also avail 1.8% transaction charge waiver on IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card on railway tickets at IRCTC's website.

Comments
 4.    Get a complimentary personal accident insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh in the event of loss of life resulting from a train accident, while traveling on a valid ticket on bookings done via IRCTC's SBI platinum credit card, mentioned IRCTC on its website- services.irctc.co.in.

5.    Users can also use this card to purchase fuel and other lubricants for amounts exceeding Rs 400 up to Rs 2000 at designated petrol pumps and save transaction fee, said IRCTC.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTCIndian Railways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableUp Board Results

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top