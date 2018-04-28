IRCTC Offers 4 Nights/5 Days Train Tour Package From Rs 6,440. Details Here The traveling mode of this tour package is train. Train starts from Chennai railway station on every Thursday at 9:05 pm.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT This package is valid till September 30, 2018.



Here are key things to know about IRCTC's 'Ooty Mudumalai' tour package:



1. The traveling mode of this tour package is train. Train starts from Chennai railway station on every Thursday at 9:05 pm.



2. This package is offered on sleeper and 3AC tickets.



3. This



4. The tour package includes stay in hotel too. The hotels that are likely to provide stay are Hotel Grange, Vinayaga or other similar hotels.



5. Maximum one extra person per room is allowed. If extra bed is required for child below 12 years, extra person charges are applicable.



6. Under standard class, twin sharing package tariff is priced at Rs 10,250 while for triple shraing it is priced at Rs 8,050. For comfort class, twin sharing package is priced at Rs 11,570 and triple sharing is priced at Rs 9,370.

Package cost (Standard class) Occupancy Price Twin sharing Rs. 10,250/- Triple sharing Rs. 8,050/- Child with Bed (5-11 years) Rs. 3,280/- Child without bed (5-11 years) Rs. 2,590/- (Source: irctctourism.com) Package cost (Comfort class) Occupancy Price Twin sharing Rs. 11,570/- Triple sharing Rs. 9,370/- Child with Bed (5-11 years) Rs. 4,610/- Child without bed (5-11 years) Rs. 3,920/- (Source: irctctourism.com)

7. For group booking (4-6 persons), twin sharing under standard class is priced at Rs 8,850 while under comfort class it is priced at Rs 10,500.





Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering 4 nights/5 days 'Ooty Mudumalai' tour package at a starting price of Rs 6,440 under a special offer. According to the official website of IRCTC Tourism (irctctourism.com), this package is called as 'Ooty Mudumalai Package' and covers Ooty Mudumalai. Ooty is also known as Udhagamandalam and is called the 'Queen of hill stations' and the capital of Nilgiris district. It is one of the most popular tourist resorts in India, said IRCTC . This package is valid till September 30, 2018. (Also read: Change Your Indian Railways Boarding Station Online Via IRCTC Website 1. The traveling mode of this tour package is train. Train starts from Chennai railway station on every Thursday at 9:05 pm.2. This package is offered on sleeper and 3AC tickets.3. This tour package doesn't include any meal.4. The tour package includes stay in hotel too. The hotels that are likely to provide stay are Hotel Grange, Vinayaga or other similar hotels. 5. Maximum one extra person per room is allowed. If extra bed is required for child below 12 years, extra person charges are applicable.6. Under standard class, twin sharing package tariff is priced at Rs 10,250 while for triple shraing it is priced at Rs 8,050. For comfort class, twin sharing package is priced at Rs 11,570 and triple sharing is priced at Rs 9,370.7. For group booking (4-6 persons), twin sharing under standard class is priced at Rs 8,850 while under comfort class it is priced at Rs 10,500. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter