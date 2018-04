IRCTC Does Not Charge Anything For This Service

State Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes State Bank of India and Associates Rs. 10/- per transaction Federal Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Indian Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Union Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction Andhra Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Punjab National Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Allahabad Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Vijaya Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes AXIS Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes HDFC Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Bank of Baroda Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes Karnataka Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Oriental Bank of Commerce Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Karur Vysya Bank Transaction Charges NIL Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak) Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes ICICI Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes IndusInd Bank Transaction Charges NIL IMPS Rs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above. Central Bank of India Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction Syndicate Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Bank of Maharashatra Transaction Charges NIL IDBI Bank Transaction Charges NIL Corporation Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Yes Bank Rs. 5/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes Nepal SBI Bank Ltd. NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes South Indian Bank Transaction Charges NIL Canara Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes City Union Bank Nil Airtel Payments Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes

ITZ Cash Card Rs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower I Cash Card 1.5% per transaction Oxigen Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Paytm Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Mobikwik Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes mRUPEE Wallet Transaction Charges NIL Paytm Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Freecharge Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes SBI Buddy Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes OLAMONEY Wallet 1.30% + Applicable Taxes Airtel Money .75% + Applicable Taxes I Cash Card 1.5% per transaction

PayU Money M Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable Mobikwik Wallet M Txn Chgs: 1.80 % of net amt + GST as applicable JIO Money Txn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable Ola Money Txn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable Airtel Money Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable

PAYTM M Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable Zaakpay PG Txn Chgs: ₹ 5 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.26% of Net Amt. GST as applicable PayU Money Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable Razorpay Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For UPI: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 2000 and ₹ 10 for Amt above ₹ 2000, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.8 % of Net Amt. GST as applicable PAYTM WALLET Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable

Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies) Txn Chgs: ₹ 90 for Amt upto ₹ 5000 and ₹ 120 for Amt above ₹ 5000 + GST as applicable

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) does not charge anything if you book via debit cards. IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, said this on microblogging site Twitter. "Now avail the benefit of zero transaction charges on #Train #tickets booked on #IRCTC through #Debit #cards. Book Tickets on https://www.irctc.co.in/," IRCTC said on its official Twitter handle, @IRCTCofficial. Besides this, IRCTC is also offering a host of tour packages across India. Customers can make the most of their summer vacations with these tours offered by IRCTC However, IRCTC does charge for other modes of payment.Wallets( Mobile App) IRCTC , known for changing the face of railway ticketing in the country, is a pioneer in internet-based rail ticket booking through its website, as well as from mobile phones.