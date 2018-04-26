IRCTC Does Not Charge Anything For This Service

Now avail the benefit of zero transaction charges on #Train#tickets booked on #IRCTC through #Debit#cards.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 26, 2018
Book Tickets on https://t.co/s3mX8V8YUdpic.twitter.com/4deGMlLOSM
However, IRCTC does charge for other modes of payment.
Given below is a list of payment that IRCTC charges via net banking, e-wallets and cash cards:
Net banking:
|State Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|State Bank of India and Associates
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Federal Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Indian Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Union Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Andhra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Punjab National Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Allahabad Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Vijaya Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|AXIS Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|HDFC Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of Baroda
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|Karnataka Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak)
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ICICI Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|IndusInd Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|IMPS
|Rs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above.
|Central Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Syndicate Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Bank of Maharashatra
|Transaction Charges NIL
|IDBI Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Corporation Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Yes Bank
|Rs. 5/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.
|NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes
|South Indian Bank
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Canara Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|City Union Bank
|Nil
|Airtel Payments Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Wallets/cash cards:
|ITZ Cash Card
|Rs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower
|I Cash Card
|1.5% per transaction
|Oxigen Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Paytm Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Mobikwik Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|mRUPEE Wallet
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Paytm Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Freecharge Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|SBI Buddy
|Rs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
|OLAMONEY Wallet
|1.30% + Applicable Taxes
|Airtel Money
|.75% + Applicable Taxes
|I Cash Card
|1.5% per transaction
|PayU Money M
|Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable
|Mobikwik Wallet M
|Txn Chgs: 1.80 % of net amt + GST as applicable
|JIO Money
|Txn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable
|Ola Money
|Txn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable
|Airtel Money
|Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Multiple Payment Service( Mobile App)
|PAYTM M
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
|Zaakpay PG
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 5 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.26% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
|PayU Money
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
|Razorpay
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For UPI: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 2000 and ₹ 10 for Amt above ₹ 2000, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.8 % of Net Amt. GST as applicable
|PAYTM WALLET
|Txn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Cash on Delivery (COD)( Mobile App)
|Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies)
|Txn Chgs: ₹ 90 for Amt upto ₹ 5000 and ₹ 120 for Amt above ₹ 5000 + GST as applicable
IRCTC, known for changing the face of railway ticketing in the country, is a pioneer in internet-based rail ticket booking through its website, as well as from mobile phones.