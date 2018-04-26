IRCTC Does Not Charge Anything For This Service

PAYTM M Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable

Zaakpay PG Txn Chgs: ₹ 5 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.26% of Net Amt. GST as applicable

PayU Money Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable

Razorpay Txn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For UPI: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 2000 and ₹ 10 for Amt above ₹ 2000, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.8 % of Net Amt. GST as applicable