Profit
IRCTC Does Not Charge Anything For This Service

IRCTC is a subsidiary of Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations.

Your Money | | Updated: April 26, 2018 22:00 IST
Besides this, IRCTC is also offering a host of tour packages across India.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) does not charge anything if you book via debit cards. IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, said this on microblogging site Twitter. "Now avail the benefit of zero transaction charges on #Train #tickets booked on #IRCTC through #Debit #cards. Book Tickets on https://www.irctc.co.in/," IRCTC said on its official Twitter handle, @IRCTCofficial. Besides this, IRCTC is also offering a host of tour packages across India. Customers can make the most of their summer vacations with these tours offered by IRCTC.
However, IRCTC does charge for other modes of payment.

Given below is a list of payment that IRCTC charges via net banking, e-wallets and cash cards:

Net banking:
 
State Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
State Bank of India and AssociatesRs. 10/- per transaction
Federal BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Indian BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Union Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Andhra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Punjab National BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Allahabad BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Vijaya BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
AXIS BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
HDFC BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of BarodaRs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
Karnataka BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Oriental Bank of CommerceRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Karur Vysya BankTransaction Charges NIL
Kotak Mahindra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak)Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ICICI BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
IndusInd BankTransaction Charges NIL
IMPSRs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above.
Central Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Syndicate BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Bank of MaharashatraTransaction Charges NIL
IDBI BankTransaction Charges NIL
Corporation BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Yes BankRs. 5/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes
South Indian BankTransaction Charges NIL
Canara BankRs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
City Union BankNil
Airtel Payments BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes


Comments
Wallets/cash cards:
 
ITZ Cash CardRs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower
I Cash Card1.5% per transaction
Oxigen Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Paytm Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Mobikwik Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
mRUPEE WalletTransaction Charges NIL
Freecharge Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
SBI BuddyRs. 10/- per transaction + Applicable Taxes
OLAMONEY Wallet1.30% + Applicable Taxes
Airtel Money.75% + Applicable Taxes
Wallets( Mobile App)
PayU Money MTxn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Mobikwik Wallet MTxn Chgs: 1.80 % of net amt + GST as applicable
JIO MoneyTxn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Ola MoneyTxn Chgs: 1.30 % of net amt + GST as applicable
Airtel MoneyTxn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable


Multiple Payment Service( Mobile App)
PAYTM MTxn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
Zaakpay PGTxn Chgs: ₹ 5 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.26% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
PayU MoneyTxn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Other options 1.8% of Net Amt. GST as applicable
RazorpayTxn Chgs: ₹ 10 for Net Banking, For UPI: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 2000 and ₹ 10 for Amt above ₹ 2000, For Debit Cards: NIL for Amt upto ₹ 100000, For Credit Cards: 1.8 % of Net Amt. GST as applicable
PAYTM WALLETTxn Chgs: 1.8 % of net amt + GST as applicable

Cash on Delivery (COD)( Mobile App)
 
Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies)Txn Chgs: ₹ 90 for Amt upto ₹ 5000 and ₹ 120 for Amt above ₹ 5000 + GST as applicable

IRCTC, known for changing the face of railway ticketing in the country, is a pioneer in internet-based rail ticket booking through its website, as well as from mobile phones.

