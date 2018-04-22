NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Economy

Indian Railways Offers Up To 100% Concession On Ticket Prices To Some Passengers. Details Here

For men who are either 60 years old or above, Indian Railways give 40 per cent concession in all classes.

Economy | | Updated: April 22, 2018 13:01 IST
59 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Railways Offers Up To 100% Concession On Ticket Prices To Some Passengers. Details Here

Children below 12 years need to pay only 50 per cent fare, as for normal tickets.

Indian Railways offer concessions on ticket prices to different categories and the quantum of these concession ranges from 25 per cent to 100 per cent. According to Indian Railways portal-indianrail.gov.in, there are some general rules which the passenger must know in order to avail the concession. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticket booking portal currently only offers concession on senior citizen tickets. Other concession tickets can be availed at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at any Indian Railways reservation office, said IRCTC. Children below 12 years need to pay only 50 per cent fare, as for normal tickets.
Here's a list of concessions given by Indian Railways on ticket prices as mentioned on the portal:
  1. Disabled passengers: Orthopedically handicapped/ paraplegic persons who cannot travel without escort - for any purpose, blind persons traveling alone or with an escort for any purpose, mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without escort - for any purpose can avail up to 75 per cent concession in second class, sleeper, first class, third AC, AC chair car and 50 per cent concession in 1AC and 2AC. 25 per cent concession is available for such specially abled passengers in 3AC and AC chair car of Rajdhani and Shatabadi trains. One escort in also available for same element of concession. In case of deaf and dumb person travelling alone or with an escort - for any purpose, can avail up to 50 per cent concession in 2nd class, sleeper and 1st class.
  2. Senior citizens: For men who are either 60 years old or above, Indian Railways give 40 per cent concession in all classes. Women who are either 58 years old or above can avail 50 per cent concession in all classes. This concession is also available in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. (Also read: Indian Railways Luxury Trains: Features, Schedule And Other Details Here)
  3. Students: Students going to hometown and educational tours and who belong to general category can avail 50 per cent concession in second class and sleeper class. For SC/ST category of such students, the concession available is 75 per cent in both the classes. Girls up to graduation and boys up to class 12 (including students of Madrasa) between home and school are eligible for free second class MST. (Also read: From First Train In 1853 To Online Bookings Via IRCTC, Indian Railways Covered A Long Distance In Its 165 Years)
  4. War widows: War widows traveling for any purpose, widows of policemen and paramilitary personnel killed in action against terrorists and extremists traveling for any purpose, widows of defence personnel killed in action against terrorists and extremists traveling for any purpose and widows of martyrs of operation Vijay in Kargil in 1999 traveling for any purpose can avail 75 per cent concession in second and sleeper class. (Also read: IRCTC e-Ticket Booking: Latest Rules For Booking Tatkal, Non-Tatkal Tickets)
  5. Patients: Cancer patients traveling alone or with an escort for treatment/periodic check-up, can avail 75 per cent concession in second class, 1st class, AC chair car, 100 per cent concession in sleeper and 3AC, 50 per cent concession in 1AC and 2AC. Thalassemia patients traveling alone or with an escort for treatment/periodic check-up, heart patients traveling alone or with an escort for heart surgery, kidney patients traveling alone or with an escort for kidney transplant operation/dialysis can avil 75 per cent concession in secomd class, 1st class and AC chair car. 50 per cent concession is applicable for such aptients in 1AC and 2AC. 


Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian RailwaysIRCTC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top