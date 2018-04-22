Indian Railways Offers Up To 100% Concession On Ticket Prices To Some Passengers. Details Here

Children below 12 years need to pay only 50 per cent fare, as for normal tickets.

Indian Railways offer concessions on ticket prices to different categories and the quantum of these concession ranges from 25 per cent to 100 per cent. According to Indian Railways portal-indianrail.gov.in, there are some general rules which the passenger must know in order to avail the concession. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticket booking portal currently only offers concession on senior citizen tickets. Other concession tickets can be availed at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at any Indian Railways reservation office, said IRCTC. Children below 12 years need to pay only 50 per cent fare, as for normal tickets.