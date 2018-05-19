NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Indian Railways Online Ticket Cancellation Charges: Rules And Other Details

If the user wishes to cancel his/her e-ticket, he/she can do so till the time of chart preparation for the train.

The refund is credited back to the account used for booking after cancellation, said IRCTC.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers cancellation of e-tickets online till chart preparation of Indian Railways train, as mentioned on the official website of IRCTC. If the user wishes to cancel his/her e-ticket, he/she can do so till the time of chart preparation for the train. For train starting up to 12 noon the chart preparation is usually done on the previous night. User can log on to irctc.co.in and go to 'Booked Tickets' link and select the ticket to be cancelled and initiate the cancellation by selecting the passengers to be cancelled, said IRCTC.
5 things to know about Indian Railways online ticket cancellations:
  1. Cancellation will be confirmed online after the process is initiated and the refund will be credited back to the account used for booking, said IRCTC. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Summer Holiday Packages. Prices, Dates, Schedule And Other Details Here)
  2. In case of partial cancellation of ticket, users must ensure that a fresh e-reservation slip (electronic reservation slip) is printed separately as done for the original ticket. 
  3. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges shall be deducted at Rs 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs 120 for sleeper class and Rs 60 for second class. (Also read: In Case Your Train Is Cancelled, Entire Booking Amount To Get Credited Automatically. Details Here)
  4. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Six-Day Russia Tour This Summer Starting Rs. 97,100)
  5. If the ticket is cancelled less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50 per cent of the fare is paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges, mentioned IRCTC.


