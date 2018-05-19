Indian Railways Online Ticket Cancellation Charges: Rules And Other Details

The refund is credited back to the account used for booking after cancellation, said IRCTC.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers cancellation of e-tickets online till chart preparation of Indian Railways train, as mentioned on the official website of IRCTC. If the user wishes to cancel his/her e-ticket, he/she can do so till the time of chart preparation for the train. For train starting up to 12 noon the chart preparation is usually done on the previous night. User can log on to irctc.co.in and go to 'Booked Tickets' link and select the ticket to be cancelled and initiate the cancellation by selecting the passengers to be cancelled, said IRCTC.