New IRCTC Facility: Know Chances Of Waitlisted Railway Train Ticket Getting Confirmed

When you book a railway ticket next time through IRCTC's website and get a waitlisted ticket, you will know the chances of the ticket getting confirmed. This new facility has been launched by IRCTC, which provides an e-ticketing reservation facility for Indian Railways. IRCTC's new facility is based on an algorithm developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The new facility to check the chances of a waitlisted ticket being confirmed is available on IRCTC's new, refurbished website, irctc.co.in.The link of IRCTC's new website can be found on its website (irctc.co.in). IRCTC has been inviting users to try out its new website. One of the benefits of the new IRCTC website is that a user need not log in to enquire or search for trains and check on availability of seats. In contrast to this, the older version only allowed access to the registered users.(IRTC's new website enables a user to check seat availability without logging in)For this,the user is required to log in to the new IRCTC website. Once logged in, the user may proceed by entering details such as date, class of travel, destination etc. In case of the waitlisted option, the user gets the option of checking the changes of confirmation in the form of a button, called "CNF Probability". (The new facility to check ticket confirmation probability on IRCTC website)Before the user books the ticket, he or she can click on the "CNF Probability" button to check the probability of the ticket getting confirmed. For accessing this facility, however, a registered IRCTC user needs to log in.(The new feature of waitlist prediction) The algorithm takes into account data of past 13 years to arrive at a "robust, workable model", news agency Press Trust of India cited railway officials as saying.Every day, over two crore passengers carried by Indian Railways, and nearly 13 lakh tickets are booked through the IRCTC. (With Agency Inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter