NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC New Website: 10 New Features For Railway Ticket Reservation

New features have been added to the IRCTC website in order to ensure better user experience, PIB said.

Services | | Updated: May 30, 2018 15:17 IST
14 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC New Website: 10 New Features For Railway Ticket Reservation

In the new system, user can perform multiple activities through booked history with improved interface.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has revised its e-ticketing website on Tuesday adding a new User Interface (UI), a press release issued by PIB (Press Information Bureau) said. New features have been added to the website in order to ensure better user experience, the release further said. Users have been invited initially to switch to the beta version of the website and get the first-hand experience of its new look and usage for a period of 15 days. During this period, Indian Railways will take suggestions from users for further changes and improvement of the website. After this the beta version of the new interface will replace the old interface of IRCTC e-ticketing portal, the release added.
10 things to know about IRCTC's revised website:
  1. User can now enquire and search trains and check availability of seats without login also, said the PIB release.
  2. User can now also change font size throughout the IRCTC website for comfortable viewing experience.
  3. The new look has enhanced class-wise, train-wise, destination-wise, departure/arrival time wise and quota-wise filters. (Also read: IRCTC Facilities: How To Change Boarding Station, Passengers Name In Train Ticket)
  4. Single screen information about the train including the train no, train name, originating and destination station and distances between them, arrival and departure time and journey time has now been arranged.
  5. New filters on 'My Transactions' are added where user can also view their booked tickets based on journey date, booking date, upcoming journey and completed journey.
  6. 'Waitlist prediction feature' has also been introduced. Using this feature, user can get the probability of a waitlisted or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) ticket getting confirmed. This technique uses algorithm based on historical booking trends of the particular train, the release said. (Also read: IRCTC E-Ticket Cancellation After Chart Preparation: TDR Filing Rules, Refund Policies, Others)
  7. New attractive colour scheme for different trains has been introduced with facility to modify the journey details on the journey planner page itself.
  8. In the new system, user can perform multiple activities through booked history with improved interface for cancellation of tickets, printing of tickets, request for additional SMS, selecting alternative train by exercising the option of 'Vikalp' and change of boarding point if required. (Also read: Train Cancelled? IRCTC To Credit Entire Amount To Your Bank Account)
  9. The new look is providing the facility for the user to find out the availability up to the entire Advance Reservation Period i.e. 120 days, except few trains.
  10. Technological advancements in the development of new User Interface (UI) also facilitate seamless navigation in mobiles, desktops, laptops and tablets.


Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTCIRCTC new website

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top