IRCTC New Website: 10 New Features For Railway Ticket Reservation

In the new system, user can perform multiple activities through booked history with improved interface.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has revised its e-ticketing website on Tuesday adding a new User Interface (UI), a press release issued by PIB (Press Information Bureau) said. New features have been added to the website in order to ensure better user experience, the release further said. Users have been invited initially to switch to the beta version of the website and get the first-hand experience of its new look and usage for a period of 15 days. During this period, Indian Railways will take suggestions from users for further changes and improvement of the website. After this the beta version of the new interface will replace the old interface of IRCTC e-ticketing portal, the release added.