Train Cancelled? IRCTC To Credit Entire Amount To Your Bank Account

In case the passenger traveled by the second A/C or first class, the cancellation charges levied by the IRCTC would be Rs 200. In case of third AC/ACC/3A economy, the cancellation charges that IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering And Tourism Corporation) levies amount to Rs 180. However, for the second sleeper class, the IRCTC levies Rs 120 as cancellation charges. When the passenger is cancelling the second class, the cancellation charges are Rs 60.
When the cancellation is done anytime between 48 hours and 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, the charges are 25% subject the minimum as mentioned above.
And when the cancellation happens between 12 hours and 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, the cancellation charges will be 50% subject to the minimum charge.
Also Read: 33 Passengers On Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express Fall In After Having Breakfast
CommentsThere will be no refund after the above prescribed time limit which means if the ticket is cancelled anytime within four hours of the scheduled departure, there would be no refund of the ticket amount.
In a similar development, NDTV had reported that IRCTC, the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has introduced a new payment mechanism for booking e-tickets, including Tatkal tickets. Now, IRCTC e-wallet users can book rail e-tickets including Tatkal quota tickets through mobile app IRCTC Rail Connect. IRCTC e-wallet is a payment mechanism which enables users to deposit money in advance with IRCTC. This money can be used as a payment option.