FD Vs EPF Vs PPF Vs NSC Vs NPS: Interest Rates, Tax Benefits, Liquidity And Other Features Compared

"Investing helps one to create wealth and/or protect wealth depending on which stage of the life cycle one is at. Smart investing also helps handle planned as well as unplanned events in future," says Professor Rajiv Shah, TA Pai Management Institute.



Top considerations while making an investment

To make a wise investment decision, it is imperative for investors to know and



As an investor, it is both your right and responsibility to study the key qualities of your investment, the rate of returns,



"While making an investment in a tax-saving instrument in order to claim a benefit under Section 80C, one needs to consider the following: 1. The rate of return on the investment made and the taxability of the same 2. The level of risk involved in making the investment or the risk appetite of the investor (the level of risk an investor is ready to take) 3. The liquidity of the investment made or the lock-in period of the investment," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax.



Interest rates - FD vs EPF vs PPF vs NSC vs NPS

EPF, PPF, and NSC come under



While investing in FDs, you have to analyse whether you are investing your money in regular FDs or tax-saving FDs.



Liquidity - FD vs EPF vs PPF vs NSC vs NPS

with a minimum lock-in period of five years.



"Though the millennial crowd has a resistance to PF on the ground that savings are not relevant to me, they realize the importance of PF once they receive an annual slip or information or when they undertake their first withdrawal or transfer," said Subramanyam, CEO, AscentHR.



is allowed for purchase/construction of house, repayment of loan, non-receipt of wage for two months, marriage of elf/daughter/son/brother, for medical treatment of family members etc.



have a lock-in period of 15 years but partial withdrawal is allowed every year from the seventh financial year from the year of opening account.



Regular FDs can be withdrawn prematurely with the payment of a penalty and a lower interest rate for the period of deposit but tax-saving FDs have lock-in periods.



NSCs come with a lock-in period of five years.



NPS contributions can only be withdrawn at the time of retirement. If you retire by the age of 60 years, at least 40 per cent of the accumulated pension wealth needs to be utilized for purchase of an annuity providing for the monthly pension and the balance is paid as a lump sum. However, if you retire before the age of 60 years, at least 80 per cent of the accumulated pension wealth needs to be utilized for purchase of an annuity providing for the monthly pension of the subscriber and the balance is paid as a lump sum payment to the subscriber.



Tax benefits - FD vs EPF vs PPF vs NSC vs NPS:



The contribution into EPF,



PPF investments, however, fall under EEE status (exempt, exempt, exempt) that is, investment, earning and withdrawal from PPF is tax-exempt. "Therefore, for an investor amongst the options of PPF, NSC, and bank tax-saving fixed deposits, obviously PPF stands out as the best option from interest rate and returns perspective, and is a safe, secure and a risk-free investment," said Dr Rajendra Kumar Sinha, Professor & chairperson, Centre for Excellence in Banking.



Pros & cons - FD vs EPF vs PPF vs NSC vs NPS

Investment Top advantages Disadvantages EPF 1.Eligible for 80C deduction Minimum lock in period of 5 years 2.Interest is exempt 3.Exempt on withdrawal PPF 1.Eligible for 80C deduction Lock-in-period of 15 years 2.Interest is exempt 3.Exempt on withdrawal 4.Minimum investment of Rs 500 5.Risk free as they are backed by the government 6.Return at 7.6% Fixed Deposits 1.Minimum investment of Rs 100 and maximum of Rs 1.5 lakhs 1.Lock in period of 5 years 2.Risk free and meant for conservative investors 2.Interest on maturity is taxable 3.Return between 6% and 7% 4. Eligible fro 80C deduction NPS 1.Returns between 8% to 10% 1.Lock-in-period till retirement 2.Minimum investment per month of Rs 500 of Rs 6000 anually 2.Is affected by market related risks 3.Additional deduction of Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B) over and above the 80C deduction National Saving Certificate Return is 7.6% 1.Lock in period of 5 years 2.Interest that accrued on NSC is taxable (as explained by Mr Gupta, ClearTax)



Investments as a tool to deal with emergencies



An emergency can strike you any time. It is best to stay prepared to face it head-on. Surplus funds, over and above your regular income, can help you better deal with exigencies. "These silent investments can build up in a big way over a period of time and the power of compounding offers a healthy amount of cushioning for facing emergencies," said Mr Shah.



