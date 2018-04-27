HDFC Bank Revises FD Interest Rates But Some Banks Pay Up To 9%!

The largest lender of the country State Bank of India (SBI) pays between 5.75 per cent and 6.75 per cent on fixed deposits of less than Rs 1 crore with maturity up to 10 years. Interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 1 crore with maturity up to 10 years of ICICI Bank range from four to 6.5 per cent.
However, there are some banks which pay higher interest rates that the big these three big lenders of the country. Small finance banks (SFBs) like Fincare Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank pay up to 9 per cent interest rates across various maturities for general public on FDs less than Rs 1 crore.
Think of this: on a fixed deposit of less than Rs 1 crore for a period of one year, Fincare Small Finance Bank pays 8 per cent interest rate; ESAF Small Finance Bank pays 8.75 per cent; Ujjivan Small Finance Bank pays 8 per cent interest; AU Small Finance Bank pays 7 per cent; and Suryoday Small Finance Bank pays 8.5 per cent interest.
Why is there such a stark difference between the interest rates of the big lenders and small finance banks?
Small finance banks aim to serve the under-served population of the country. Their goal is to release credit to those who may not otherwise avail of it from the other big lenders.
"Established banks are yet to fully foray deep into the microfinance segment, and their size and scale may not allow them to recognise the needs of the micro segment of the society, which is as ambitious and as much in need of regular banking services. This gap is what the SFBs can easily cater to since SFBs have strong relationships with these customers as most of the transactions are at the client's place," said R Bhaskar Babu, Managing Director and CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank.
Small finance banks serve marginalised farmers, small businesses and other micro institutions. The branch network of SFBs is vast, and this can be leveraged to bring in financial inclusion much faster and in a more effective manner, said Mr Babu told NDTV. Small finance banks offer higher returns on savings and deposits than their larger peers.
Given below is a list of interest rates on fixed deposits offered by HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and Fincare Small Finance Bank:
Fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank (hdfcbank.com):
The following are the latest interest rates on deposits less than Rs 1 crore:
|Tenure
|Old Interest Rates
|Revised Interest Rates
|1 year
|6.75%
|6.85%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|6.75%
|6.5
|1 year 17 days -2 years
|6.27%
|7%
|2 years 1 day to 2 years 15 days
|6%
|7%
|2 years 17 days to 3 years
|6%
|7%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|6%
|7%
Fixed deposit interest rates of SBI (sbi.co.in)
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates according to its website, icicibank.com:
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
Fixed deposit interest rates Of ESAF Small Finance Bank (esafbank.com)
|Retail Term Deposit (Less than INR 1 Cr)
|Rate of Interest Applicable
|from 1st April 2018
|Domestic
|Tenure
|Normal
|Senior Citizen
|7 - 14 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|15 - 59 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|60 - 90 days
|6.50%
|7.00%
|91 - 179 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|180 - 363 days
|7.50%
|8.00%
|364 days
|5.60%
|6.10%
|365 - 727 days
|8.75%
|9.25%
|728 days
|6.80%
|7.30%
|729 - 1091 days
|8.00%
|8.50%
|1092 days
|5.66%
|6.16%
|1093 - 1819 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|1820 days
|5.65%
|6.15%
|1821 - 3652 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
Fixed deposit interest rates Of AU Small Finance Bank (aubank.in)
For Domestic Retail Fixed Deposits (for amounts less than INR 1 crore)
|TENURE BUCKETS
|Interest Rate / Card Rate p.a. (%)
|Senior Citizen Interest Rate p.a. (%)
|7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months
|6.90%
|7.40%
|6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months
|7.00%
|7.50%
|12 Months 1 Day to 18 Months
|7.15%
|7.65%
|18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months
|7.15%
|7.65%
|24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months
|7.25%
|7.75%
|36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months
|7.30%
|7.80%
|45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months
|7.40%
|7.90%
|Above 60 Months*
|7.25%
|7.75%
Fixed deposit interest rates Of Fincare Small Finance Bank (fincarebank.com)
|Tenure
|General Public
|Senior citizens
|7 days to 45 days
|4%
|4.50%
|46 days to 90 days
|4%
|4.50%
|91 days to 180 days
|6%
|6.50%
|181 days to 364 days
|7%
|7.50%
|12 months to 15 months
|8%
|8.50%
|15 months 1 day to 18 months
|8.25%
|8.75%
|18 months 1 day to 21 months
|8.50%
|9%
|21 months 1 day to 24 months
|8.75%
|9.25%
|24 months 1 day to 36 months
|9.00%
|9.50%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|8%
|8.50%
|5 years 1 day to 7 years
|7%
|7.50%
Fixed deposit interest rates Of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (ujjivansfb.in)
Below mentioned are the interest rates with effect from May 11, 2017
|TENURE
|Interest Rate (pa)
|(Under Rs. 1 Crore)
|7 Days to 29 Days
|5.50%
|30 Days to 89 Days
|6.25%
|90 Days to 179 Days
|6.75%
|180 Days to 364 Days
|7.50%
|1 Year to 2 Years
|8.00%
|2 Years and 1 Day to 3 Years
|7.50%
|3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years
|7.00%
|5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years
|6.50%
|Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens
|0.50%
Fixed deposit interest rates of Suryoday Small Finance Bank (suryodaybank.com)
|Fixed Deposit Rates < Rs.1 Cr.
|Suryoday SFB
|Tenures
|7 days to 14 days
|4.00%
|15 days to 45 days
|4.00%
|46 days to 90 days
|5.00%
|91 days to 180 days
|5.50%
|181 days to 240 days
|7.50%
|241 days to 364 days
|7.75%
|12 months to 24 months
|8.50%
|Above 24 months to 36 months
|8.75%
|Above 36 months to 60 months
|7.75%
|Above 60 months to 120 months
|7.25%
Fixed deposits, besides offering assured returns, also help investors earn fixed interest rates, which do not fluctuate according to market-linked adversities. Besides banks, non-banking financial companies also offer the options of fixed deposit accounts to customers.