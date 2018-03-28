Small Savings Interest Rates Kept Unchanged For June Quarter The move is aimed at matching the hardening interest rates in the banking sector.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Deadline of submission of Aadhaar details for small savings scheme investors has been extended. New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided not to tinker with the interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, for the April-June quarter.



"On the basis of the decision of the government, interest rates for small savings schemes are to be notified on a quarterly basis," the Finance Ministry said while notifying the rates for the first quarter of financial year 2018-19.



"Accordingly, the rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of financial year 2018-19 starting April 1, 2018 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter of financial year 2017-18," it said.



In another notification, the ministry said it has decided to extend deadline of submission of Aadhaar details for small savings scheme investors until further orders.



Interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 8.3 per cent. The interest rate on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly.



