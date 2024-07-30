Instagram Influencers Can Soon Reply To Your DMs Using Meta AI Chatbot

Meta launched its biggest and mostly free model Llama 3.1 last week.

Meta Platforms on Monday said it will roll out a new tool called AI Studio that will allow users to create, share and design personalized AI chatbots.



The AI Studio will allow users to create customized AI characters and also allow Instagram creators to use the AI characters "as an extension of themselves" that can handle common DM questions and story replies, Meta said.

Users can share their AI characters on the social media giant's various platforms.

The new tool is built with Meta's Llama 3.1, the biggest version of its mostly free artificial intelligence models released last week, which is available in multiple languages and has performance metrics that compete with paid models from rivals like OpenAI.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is working on a project code-named "Strawberry," the details of which are tightly kept secret even within OpenAI, as the startup races to show that the types of models it offers are capable of delivering advanced reasoning capabilities, Reuters exclusively reported earlier in July.

