2 Indians Among 39 Killed In Terror Attack In Turkey's Istanbul

I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. /1 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017

The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat. /2 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017

Union minister Sushma Swaraj today tweeted that two Indians have died in the terror attack at a nightclub in Istanbul in which 39 people died and 65 others were wounded. The attack came as revelry was on for the New Year and the victims included at least 15 foreign nationals, a Turkish minister had said.This evening, Ms Swaraj tweeted:Around 700 people were at the Reina nightclub -- one of the city's most exclusive party spots -- when two men dressed as Santa Claus entered around 1.15 am and started firing at random, reported the Dogan news agency. Even before entering, they had killed a policeman and a civilian at the gate.Television footage showed men and women rushing out in a state of shock. Others threw themselves into the Bosphorus in panic. The attackers managed to escape and a massive manhunt has been launched for them.Among the deceased were three French nationals, two persons from Tunisia, three persons from Jordan and a woman from Israel.