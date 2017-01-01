2 Indians Among 39 Killed In Terror Attack In Turkey's Istanbul

This evening, Ms Swaraj tweeted:
I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. /1- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017
The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat. /2- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017
Around 700 people were at the Reina nightclub -- one of the city's most exclusive party spots -- when two men dressed as Santa Claus entered around 1.15 am and started firing at random, reported the Dogan news agency. Even before entering, they had killed a policeman and a civilian at the gate.
Television footage showed men and women rushing out in a state of shock. Others threw themselves into the Bosphorus in panic. The attackers managed to escape and a massive manhunt has been launched for them.
Among the deceased were three French nationals, two persons from Tunisia, three persons from Jordan and a woman from Israel.