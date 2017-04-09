Study Finds 37 Per Cent University Students In India Suffer Moderate Depression

The Study, "Depression among Indian university students and its association with perceived university academic environment, living arrangements and personal issues" by Prof. Sibnath Deb, Parveen R. Banu, Shinto Thomas, R.Vishnu Vardhan, P.Tirupathi Rao and Nigar Khawaja highlighted that the students who reported positive views about the university academic environment and living arrangements had lower level of depression compared to their counterparts.
'So far as academic stream is concerned, students from humanities and social science were found to be suffering from more depression compared to students from science and management streams', the study which was published in October last year said.
According to the study, personal resilience's such as being able to sharing personal problems with others and doing regular exercise were found to be associated with positive mental health.
The findings of the study emphasized the need for immediate mental health support services for about 15.6% of the students who were either suffering from severe or extremely severe depression at the University.
'According to studies', responding to this study, Raheemudheen PK, Joint Director - CDMRP at Department of Psychology, University of Calicut said that, university students are a special group of people that are enduring a critical transitory period in which they are going from adolescence to adulthood and can be one of the most stressful times in a person's life.
'Trying to fit in, maintain good grades, plan for the future, and be away from home often causes anxiety for a lot of students. As a reaction to this stress, some students get depressed. They find that they cannot get themselves together", added Mr. Raheemudheen PK.
A total of 717 students were recruited following the multistage cluster sampling method, and data were collected by a specially designed structured questionnaire, academic achievement record and a standardized University Students Depression Inventory.
Click here for more Education News