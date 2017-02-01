Shivaji University Kolhapur Results Out: Academic Council Meeting To Be Held On February 21

EMAIL PRINT Shivaji University Kolhapur Results Out: Academic Council Meeting To Be Held On February 21 New Delhi: Online Results of Examinations held in Oct/Nov 2016 conducted by Shivaji University Kolhapur have been released. According to another notification posted by the university in its official website, Shivaji University Kolhapur will conduct the academic council meeting on February 21. The meeting will be held at the Management Council meeting hall of the Shivaji University, Kolhapur.



In other exam notification, Shivaji University has declared the results of the examinations conducted earlier. Candidates can go to the official website and check their results in the following links as given below in the official website of SUK:



"Click here for results (Online Full Statement of Marks) of Examinations held in Oct/Nov 2016"

"Click here for results (Online Result Sheet) of Examinations held in Oct/Nov 2016"



Shivaji University, Kolhapur (SUK) had earlier announced in a schedule that Shivotsav 2017, thirty second inter-university national youth festival starting from February 10. Students from all the zones will be participating in the five-day fest. The closing ceremony of Shivotsav 2017 will be held on February 14.

Students from various colleges affiliated with Shivai University Kolhapur will participate in the Shirotsav 2017 programme.



