NEET 2017: Allahabad High Court Asks CBSE To Revise Marks Awarded To All Candidates

The petitioner had moved the court with the contention that he was "dismayed to see that the official answer to question no. 172 of test booklet Y was incorrect" following which he "submitted a representation against the OMR grading on payment of Rs 1,000".
Upon getting no response from the CBSE, the petitioner filed an RTI application which "remained pending" following which he filed the petition "praying for a writ of mandamus commanding the respondents to take a decision on the challenge made by the petitioner" and "to award 05 marks to the petitioner for question no. 172".
NEET 2017 exam was held on May 7 and the results were declared on June 23
Allowing the petition, the court, however, remarked, "We find that question no. 172 in test booklet code Y could not be answered correctly by any candidate. We are, therefore, of the opinion that in the larger interest of administration the benefit should be extended not only to the petitioner but to all the candidates."
"The petitioner is entitled to be awarded 05 marks (04 marks for the question and 01 mark for minus marking). We also direct the CBSE to give appropriate marks to all the candidates in the like manner for question no. 172 and corresponding question given in other booklets," the court added.
"Even though the petitioner had not claimed refund of the prescribed fee for challenging a key answer, since we find that the challenge made by the petitioner was correct we are of the opinion that the petitioner is entitled to a refund of Rs 1,000. We accordingly issue a mandamus commanding the CBSE to refund Rs 1,000 to the petitioner at the earliest," the court ruled.
Read also:
NEET 2017: MCC Releases Second Allotment List For Deemed, Central Universities At Mcc.nic.in
NEET 2017: Supreme Court Raps CBSE For Setting Different Questions In Regional Languages
Ready To Include Urdu In NEET From New Session: Centre to Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Medical Students Left Hanging As State Seeks NEET Exemption
Gujarat High Court Upholds NEET Requirement For Admission To Ayurveda, Homeopathy
Click here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)