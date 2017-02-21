JNU to Agitating Students: 'End The Seize Of Administration Building'

New Delhi: In another appeal today, Jawaharlal Nehru University administration asked the agitating students to 'end the seize of the administration building'. JNU on last Friday filed an FIR against students who have been protesting against the seat cut in the administration block, accusing them of 'wrongfully restraining the university officials from performing their duties". In its appeal which is published in the official website of the university, the administration has also accused the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Union (TA) for taking issues outside campus instead of approaching the administration for discussion.
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the JNU on a plea against a UGC notification that a Professor cannot guide more than three M.Phil and eight Ph.D scholars at any one time. Justice V.K. Rao sought the response from the Jawaharlal Nehru University on the students' plea by March 2.
The administration in its latest appeal said that a repeated misinformation campaign is going on to misled the public and show their illogical demands as genuine concerns.
"The best of dialogues can take place only between student representatives and Administration officials. But the agitating students are insisting that the Vice Chancellor must come and answer questions at mass gathering of students!", said the appeal from the registrar of the university.
"Eleven days have passed since these students have been engrossed in a mode of protest that has done irreparable damages to the interests of vast number of students who have been sent by their parents from different parts of the country to study and research in JNU", said the statement.
Meanwhile a student union leader accused the JNU administration of sending letters to parents instead of meeting the agitating students in the campus.
(With Inputs from IANS)
