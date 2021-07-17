World Day For International Justice 2021: Theme For Celebration And Some Famous Quotes 

World Day for International Justice 2021 is a reminder of the significance of justice for the oppressed.

The world celebrates International Justice Day on July 17. It's sometimes also referred to as World Day of International Justice or International Criminal Justice Day. It marks the coming together of people from all walks of life to support the idea of justice, victims' rights and most importantly ensuring no crime that jeopardises peace takes place. The day is also a reminder of the significance of social justice for the underprivileged and oppressed. It reminds states as well as civil society of the need for their commitment to the international justice system.

On July 17, 1998, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the International Criminal Court (ICC), adopted the Rome Statute and the day also commemorates the adoption of ICC's founding treaty. Established in 1945, the ICJ is the United Nation's principal judicial organ. Interestingly, it's the only principal UN body -- located in The Hague (Netherlands) -- outside New York.

Celebration For International Justice Day 2021:

The theme for the celebration of this year's World Day of International Justice is “A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy.” While technology and social media have brought people from different parts of the world together, there are growing signs of inequalities too, considering those with access to the Internet and those without. And the significance of access to digital resources has been visible throughout the Covid-19 crisis. The ones with access to the Internet, comparatively, have been able to handle the situation or at least have been able to address some issues, while the ones without digital resources struggled.

Here are some of the quotes on justice by judges:

"It is the spirit and not the form of law that keeps justice alive," Earl Warren, 14th Chief Justice of the United States

"If you're going to be a good and faithful judge, you have to resign yourself to the fact that you're not always going to like the conclusions you reach. If you like them all the time, you're probably doing something wrong," Antonin Scalia, Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

"Only a Free and Unrestrained Press can effectively expose deception in government," Hugo Black, Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

"It usually takes 100 years to make a law, and then, after it's done its work, it usually takes 100 years to be rid of it, "Henry Ward Beecher.

"In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute." Thurgood Marshall, Former US Supreme Court Justice.