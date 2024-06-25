Woman Stumbles Off Treadmill, Falls Out Of Gym Window In Indonesia

The gym was subsequently closed for three days.

In a freak accident, a young woman died after stumbling off a treadmill and falling out of a window on the third floor of a gym in Indonesia. The incident occurred at about 1 pm on Tuesday, June 18 in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. A video of the incident that has surfaced online shows the 22-year-old running on a treadmill before she stopped to wipe her face with a towel. However, she quickly lost her balance, tripped backwards and tumbled out of the window that was left open, the New York Post reported.

She desperately attempted to grab onto the window frame before plummeting down three stories. She was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, but doctors were unable to save her life. An autopsy revealed that she had suffered extensive bruising and lacerations to her head.

The unnamed victim came to the gym with her boyfriend who was exercising on the second floor when the tragedy unfolded, local media reported.

An investigation revealed that the distance between the treadmill and the window from which she fell was only 60 cm. Police noted that the position of the treadmill created a ''dangerous'' situation.

''It's very easy for someone to fall off the treadmill and then fall down,'' Pontianak Police Commissioner Antonius Trias Kuncurojati said.

Though the gym had put warning stickers telling gymgoers not to open windows, the sticker was reportedly damaged. When the gym owner was questioned, he said the treadmills' backs were facing the windows because he didn't want to block the view. While there are personal trainers who are tasked to close open windows, one was taking a break when the incident occurred. The gym was subsequently closed for three days.

The gym is now under investigation for alleged negligence and its operating permit will also be re-examined, the authorities said. The cops are also questioning several witnesses and seeking expert opinion.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for stricter safety measures in gyms across the region.