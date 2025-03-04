What Is uBlock Origin, Ad-Blocker Disabled By Google Chrome

Google is removing older Chrome extensions as it rolls out the new Manifest V3 update. Meant to improve security and privacy, the update also limits ad blockers, including the original uBlock Origin.

Chrome is automatically disabling unsupported extensions, with users seeing a notification under the extensions tab saying the add-on is "no longer supported." It's offering two options: remove or manage it.

What is uBlock Origin?

uBlock Origin is a free and open-source ad blocker and content-filtering extension for web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari. It is known for being lightweight and efficient, blocking ads, trackers, and malicious websites without using excessive system resources.

Unlike many other ad blockers, uBlock Origin allows users to customise their filtering rules, choose from various blocklists, and even block JavaScript selectively. It is particularly popular among privacy-conscious users because it does not sell user data or participate in ad whitelisting programs, unlike some other ad blockers.

uBlock Origin: Features

Blocks ads, trackers, and malicious sites using EasyList and EasyPrivacy filters.

Supports custom filter lists and dynamic filtering for scripts and iframes.

Includes tools for hiding web page elements.

Colour Vision Deficiency Mode helps colour-blind users.

Dynamic URL Filtering allows flexible blocking.

The DOM Inspector examines webpage structures.

Blocks link prefetching and hyperlink auditing to prevent tracking.

Advanced site-specific controls for pop-ups, remote fonts, JavaScript, and more.

Lighter and faster than many other ad blockers, reducing page load times and memory usage.

Loads only necessary filters for a webpage, improving browser startup speed.

Reduces electricity consumption by blocking resource-heavy ads.

Google's enforcement of Manifest V3 has disabled the original uBlock Origin on Chrome by removing a key feature it relied on. It still works fully on Firefox and other browsers that support Manifest V2.

What is Manifest V3?

Manifest V3 (MV3) is the latest update to Chrome's extension system, replacing the older Manifest V2. It governs how extensions interact with the browser. It brings several changes aimed at improving security, performance, and user control.

One major change is the introduction of Service Workers, which replace background pages to make extensions run more efficiently. It also introduces a new Declarative Net Request API, which helps manage network requests more securely.

To improve security, MV3 blocks extensions from loading remote code, reducing the risk of malware. It also adds a more detailed permission system, allowing users to control what access each extension gets.

While these updates improve security and performance, they also require developers to update their extensions, as older versions may stop working.

Google announced MV3 in January 2021, made it mandatory for new extensions in January 2022, and started removing support for old extensions in January 2023.