Watch: Donald Trump Helps Mother Of 3 With Grocery Bill, Sparks Mixed Reactions

A recent video of Republican Donald Trump on social media has sparked mixed reactions. The video shows Trump giving $100 to a Pennsylvania mother of three to help with her grocery bill during a campaign stop on September 23. The former U.S. President, who is running for the presidency again, also promised to lower supermarket prices if elected in November.

Trump's campaign team posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "President @realDonaldTrump helps a mom of 3 pay for her groceries."

In the video, Trump hands the money to the woman, saying, "Here, it's gonna go down a little. It just went down 100 bucks."

The woman thanks Trump, laughing along with others present. Trump then adds, "We'll do that for you from the White House, alright?" and compliments her sons, calling them "beautiful" and "perfecto."

President @realDonaldTrump helps a mom of 3 pay for her groceries ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/33ifPk2cXI — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 23, 2024

Trump has repeatedly vowed that, if he returns to the White House, he will address inflation and reduce the cost of everyday items like groceries and gas.

While Trump supporters praised his actions in the comments, with some drawing comparisons to Vice President Kamala Harris, others were less impressed, calling the gesture "fake" and insincere.

"This is more than Kamala has ever done to help any American," one user wrote, while another said, "Comrade Kamala could never do this, Trump is real & genuine, Kamala is fake." "That's my president!" one user exclaimed. Another wrote, "President Trump is the people's President".

"Love Trump, he has been doing this his own life without cameras filming. There's so many stories of people coming out and saying he read their story in the paper and so he sent them a check to pay off their house. Gave loans to minorities when all banks refused etc," the third user wrote.

Another section of the internet called the gesture "fake".

"Brought grandkids to rally, and now paying a voter...fake AF!! This won't change anyone's vote," one user wrote.

Another said, "Wait, he said "we'll do that for you for the White House" as in he's bribing someone for a vote? Also why did he feel the need to have this taped for posting instead of just doing it privately? I'm not impressed".

"So genuine with 100 cameras on this," said a user, using sarcasm.



