Vladimir Putin Thanks Russians For 'Trust' After Ruling Party Wins Polls

Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked Russians for their trust after the ruling United Russia party claimed a sweeping majority in parliamentary elections.
"I would like to address special words of gratitude to the citizens of Russia (and) thank you for your trust, dear friends," Putin said at a televised meeting with Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova.
