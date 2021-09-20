Vladimir Putin Thanks Russians For 'Trust' After Ruling Party Wins Polls

Vladimir Putin thanked Russians for their trust after ruling United Russia party wins polls. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked Russians for their trust after the ruling United Russia party claimed a sweeping majority in parliamentary elections.

"I would like to address special words of gratitude to the citizens of Russia (and) thank you for your trust, dear friends," Putin said at a televised meeting with Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)