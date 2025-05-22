Video: China's 650-Year-Old Fengyang Drum Tower Collapses

A centuries-old Fengyang Drum Tower in China collapsed partially on Monday, forcing tourists to scramble for safety. Hundreds of roof tiles fell from the 650-year-old drum tower in Anhui.

A video of the moment portions of the tower came crashing down has gone viral on social media. It shows a cloud of brown dust enveloping the area near the tourist site.

Debris rained down near visitors exploring the area, creating chaos and compelling people to run for cover.

The incident happened at the Fengyang Drum Tower in eastern China. Officials have since launched an investigation.



The structure was first built in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty.



One of the eyewitnesses told Yangcheng Evening News, "The tile falling lasted for a minute or two." Another witness told the Beijing News, "There was no one in the square and no one was injured; if it happened a little later, there would be many children playing (near the tower) after dinner."

The structure was first built in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty. A part of the building was ruined in 1853 during the Qing Dynasty and was rebuilt 150 years later in 1995. In 2023, a restoration project was launched. It was wrapped up in March 2024.

The roof, which suffered a partial collapse, was built a year ago. Social media users expressed shock and concern over the poor construction quality.

One person commented, "Modern restoration construction compared to something built 650 years ago."

Another wrote, "Old Chinese building techniques, structure stands 600+ years. Modern Chinese renovation, collapses in under 2 years."

There were no injuries, and the authorities are investigating the matter.

Fengyang Drum Tower, around 320 km away from Beijing, is a major tourist attraction. Fengyang County is well-known for being the hometown of Zhu Yuanzhang, the founder of the Ming Dynasty.